Priyadarshan Opens Up On His 100th Film Starring Mohanlal, Reveals What He Admires The Most In Lalletan

Hyderabad: After five years of Hungama 2, Priyadarshan is all set to return to Hindi cinema with Bhooth Bangla. The horror comedy reunites the filmmaker with Akshay Kumar, who headlined some of his biggest hits like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While his Hindi outings Bhooth Bangla will be hitting screens in April and Haiwaan in August, the filmmaker is busy working on his 100th film back home with his frequent collaborator and superstar Mohanlal.

The milestone project in Priyadarshan's career is significant because it will bring him back together with Mohanlal, and needless to say, they are one of Indian cinema’s most enduring actor-director duos. Priyadarshan and Mohanlal have delivered several Malayalam films over the decades including Chitram (1988), Kilukkam (1991), Kaalapani (1996), Thenmavin Kombath (1994), and Oppam (2016).

During Bhooth Bangla promotions, the director was asked about his 100th film starring Mohanlal, who also happened to be the filmmaker's first hero. Priyadarshan's first film as a director was Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), and his first film as a screenwriter was Sindoora Sandhyakku Mounam(1982), both starred Mohanlal.

"It has never happened in the history of cinema that someone has made his first and last film with the same actor, so let’s make it happen if God is willing," said the filmmaker in an interview with a webloid.