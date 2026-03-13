Priyadarshan Opens Up On His 100th Film Starring Mohanlal, Reveals What He Admires The Most In Lalletan
Priyadarshan's 100th film starring Mohanlal in the lead will be a departure from the filmmaker's signature comedy dramas. Read on for what Priyadarshan has to say on his milestone film and his first hero, Lalletan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 13, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: After five years of Hungama 2, Priyadarshan is all set to return to Hindi cinema with Bhooth Bangla. The horror comedy reunites the filmmaker with Akshay Kumar, who headlined some of his biggest hits like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While his Hindi outings Bhooth Bangla will be hitting screens in April and Haiwaan in August, the filmmaker is busy working on his 100th film back home with his frequent collaborator and superstar Mohanlal.
The milestone project in Priyadarshan's career is significant because it will bring him back together with Mohanlal, and needless to say, they are one of Indian cinema’s most enduring actor-director duos. Priyadarshan and Mohanlal have delivered several Malayalam films over the decades including Chitram (1988), Kilukkam (1991), Kaalapani (1996), Thenmavin Kombath (1994), and Oppam (2016).
During Bhooth Bangla promotions, the director was asked about his 100th film starring Mohanlal, who also happened to be the filmmaker's first hero. Priyadarshan's first film as a director was Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), and his first film as a screenwriter was Sindoora Sandhyakku Mounam(1982), both starred Mohanlal.
"It has never happened in the history of cinema that someone has made his first and last film with the same actor, so let’s make it happen if God is willing," said the filmmaker in an interview with a webloid.
Interestingly, Priyadarshan's 100th film with Mohanlal will be away from his trademark comedy space. “It’s not a comedy film. I don’t want to announce too much right now, but it is basically based on music,” he added.
Sharing his thoughts on the person behind superstar Mohanlal, the filmmaker said, “In the success of a film, I have never seen him celebrating. And in the failure of a film, I have never seen him disappointed."
Praising Mohanlal's approach to his craft, the filmmaker said, “There is something very lovely about him. He believes that he has done his job and the rest is not his responsibility,” he said. "Once he commits to a role he puts 100 percent of himself into it."
What sets Mohanlal apart from other actors, according to Priyadarshan, is that he doesn't become anxious when films underperform and remains steady and composed. "I have seen many actors become insecure when films go wrong, but I have never seen that with Mohanlal. I have seen success hitting him as well, and still you see the same person. That is something I really admire about him."
More details on the project are being kept under wraps, but it will definitely be a special project for three reasons: Priyadarshan's 100th film, Mohanlal in the lead, and a story based on music.
Read More