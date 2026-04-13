ETV Bharat / entertainment

Priya Sachdev Shares Sunjay Kapur's Handwritten Note On First Anniversary After His Death: 'If I Could Live Life Again...'

Priya Sachdev Shares Sunjay Kapur's Handwritten Note On First Anniversary After His Death ( Photo: IANS )

Priya Sachdev Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, remembered her husband on their ninth wedding anniversary, the first since his passing, with an emotional post on Instagram. Sharing a series of pictures from their wedding day, Priya also revealed a handwritten note that Sunjay had written for her on a previous anniversary. Her post has drawn attention online for its deeply personal message and heartfelt memories. In the photos, Priya is seen dressed in a traditional gold outfit, while Sunjay wears a white kurta-pyjama paired with a pink pagdi. Along with the pictures, she wrote about their last anniversary together. "Happy Anniversary, J (followed by a red heart emoji). Last year, on our 8th, we celebrated with your Dosco friends. It was loud, warm, full of laughter. You looked at me and said you wanted us to be together for the next 7 lifetimes. I'm holding you to that, J," she wrote. Priya then shared the handwritten note Sunjay had given her on their seventh anniversary, calling it one of her most precious memories. "On our 7th, you wrote the most beautiful note for me. The most precious gift. I have carried every word with me. I always will. You were not just my husband. You were my soulmate, my safe place, my heartbeat. With you, I found home. Loving you was the easiest and most beautiful thing I have ever known. You made the ordinary feel magical," she wrote.