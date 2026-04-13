Priya Sachdev Shares Sunjay Kapur's Handwritten Note On First Anniversary After His Death: 'If I Could Live Life Again...'
Priya Kapur shared her late husband Sunjay Kapur's handwritten anniversary note, remembering him with an emotional tribute on their first wedding anniversary after his death.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 13, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Priya Sachdev Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, remembered her husband on their ninth wedding anniversary, the first since his passing, with an emotional post on Instagram.
Sharing a series of pictures from their wedding day, Priya also revealed a handwritten note that Sunjay had written for her on a previous anniversary. Her post has drawn attention online for its deeply personal message and heartfelt memories.
In the photos, Priya is seen dressed in a traditional gold outfit, while Sunjay wears a white kurta-pyjama paired with a pink pagdi. Along with the pictures, she wrote about their last anniversary together.
"Happy Anniversary, J (followed by a red heart emoji). Last year, on our 8th, we celebrated with your Dosco friends. It was loud, warm, full of laughter. You looked at me and said you wanted us to be together for the next 7 lifetimes. I'm holding you to that, J," she wrote.
Priya then shared the handwritten note Sunjay had given her on their seventh anniversary, calling it one of her most precious memories. "On our 7th, you wrote the most beautiful note for me. The most precious gift. I have carried every word with me. I always will. You were not just my husband. You were my soulmate, my safe place, my heartbeat. With you, I found home. Loving you was the easiest and most beautiful thing I have ever known. You made the ordinary feel magical," she wrote.
Ending her note on an emotional note, Priya added, "You are not in my past, my love. You are waiting for me in the future. Our story isn’t over. Happy Anniversary, my forever."
She also quoted a line that Sunjay had once shared with her, writing, "Like the quote you found for 'US': 'This is just the beginning of our time together… 7 years of marriage and 7 lives together. And if I could live life again, I would repeat every mistake, so long as it leads me back to you.' P.S. I love you. Always."
Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, in England after collapsing during a polo match. He was 53. Priya and Sunjay got married in 2017 and have a son together. Sunjay also has two children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor.
Meanwhile, following Sunjay's death, a legal dispute has emerged within the family over his estate. His mother, Rani Kapur, recently spoke about the matter and made strong remarks regarding Priya.
"I am the head of the family, and I am nobody for her (Priya Kapur). What settlement? ...I don't understand this girl... Probably she came after Sunjay only for money," she told a news agency while referring to the RK Family Trust and control over the family's legacy.
"She (Priya Kapur) wouldn't have had the guts to have a dispute (if Sunjay Kapur had been alive today). When Sunjay was alive, she didn't have the guts to say anything. I was very close to Sunjay. He never went on a holiday without me... He never left me alone…" she further said.
Rani Kapur also claimed that the trust was in her name and questioned how Priya could remove her from it. The matter is currently being heard in the Delhi High Court, where issues related to the trust and its assets are under consideration.