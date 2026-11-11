ETV Bharat / entertainment

Priya Bhavani Shankar Marries Boyfriend Rajvel Raj, Wedding Video Captures Their Special Moments

Priya Bhavani Shankar Marries Boyfriend Rajvel Raj ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Tamil-Telugu actor Priya Bhavani Shankar has married her longtime boyfriend, Rajvel Raj, in an intimate ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. The couple exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony, and a video from the celebrations has now surfaced online.

The wedding video shows Rajvel making his entry first, dressed in a white kurta. He is welcomed by female members of the family, who are seen carrying bouquets of flowers. Priya makes her entrance shortly after, looking beautiful in a red-and-gold saree. She is brought to the wedding mandap by a group of men holding a floral canopy above her.

The couple shares a warm hug after meeting at the mandap before sitting down for the wedding rituals. They are seen smiling and laughing together as the priest guides them through the ceremony. One of the special moments in the video is when Rajvel ties the thaali (mangalsutra) around Priya’s neck. While the wedding video has given fans a glimpse of the celebrations, Priya and Rajvel are yet to share their official wedding pictures on social media.