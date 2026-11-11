Priya Bhavani Shankar Marries Boyfriend Rajvel Raj, Wedding Video Captures Their Special Moments
Priya Bhavani Shankar married longtime boyfriend Rajvel Raj in an intimate ceremony, with their wedding video offering fans a glimpse of the celebrations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 11, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil-Telugu actor Priya Bhavani Shankar has married her longtime boyfriend, Rajvel Raj, in an intimate ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. The couple exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony, and a video from the celebrations has now surfaced online.
The wedding video shows Rajvel making his entry first, dressed in a white kurta. He is welcomed by female members of the family, who are seen carrying bouquets of flowers. Priya makes her entrance shortly after, looking beautiful in a red-and-gold saree. She is brought to the wedding mandap by a group of men holding a floral canopy above her.
The couple shares a warm hug after meeting at the mandap before sitting down for the wedding rituals. They are seen smiling and laughing together as the priest guides them through the ceremony. One of the special moments in the video is when Rajvel ties the thaali (mangalsutra) around Priya’s neck.
While the wedding video has given fans a glimpse of the celebrations, Priya and Rajvel are yet to share their official wedding pictures on social media.
Priya had hinted at her wedding a day before the ceremony. On Tuesday, she shared a picture from what appeared to be a pre-wedding function. Dressed in a green saree with jasmine flowers in her hair, the actor looked happy as she took part in the celebrations with Rajvel. The wedding music added to the hints that the couple was about to get married.
November 11th Actress #PriyaBhavaniShankar and her long time boyfriend #RajvelRaj begin a beautiful new chapter together, celebrating their marriage in an intimate ceremony surrounded by loved ones. #WeddingCelebration #NewBeginnings #KollywoodWedding https://t.co/ObHqU7Jroj— Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) November 11, 2026
Priya and Rajvel have been together for several years. According to a report shared by a webloid, the two first met during their college days and have been in a relationship for over a decade.
Before entering films, Priya worked as a news anchor with a Tamil news channel. She later appeared in television shows, including Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai, before making her Tamil film debut with Meyaadha Maan in 2017. She went on to act in films such as Monster, Mafia: Chapter 1, Oh Manapenne! and Thiruchitrambalam. She made her Telugu debut with Kalyanam Kamaneeyam in 2023. Her last film was the Telugu action thriller Irumudi, which was well received by the audience.