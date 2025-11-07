ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran Transforms Into 'Ruthless Antagonist Kumbha' In SS Rajamouli's Globe Trotter

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over! Director SS Rajamouli has unveiled the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran from his highly-anticipated global action adventure Globe Trotter (also referred to as SSMB29). The Malayalam superstar will portray the main villain Kumbha, and the first look of his from the film has delighted fans.

In the shared poster, Prithviraj can be seen sitting in a modern robotic armchair with multiple arms extending from it, alluding to the character's control, power, and danger. With his intense stare and dominating posture, Kumbha looks like one of Rajamouli's most engaging villains. The Baahubali and RRR filmmaker praised Prithviraj for his effortless transformation into the role, describing it as a "creatively satisfying experience."

Sharing the poster on social media, SS Rajamouli wrote, "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I've ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair… literally…"