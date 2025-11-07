Prithviraj Sukumaran Transforms Into 'Ruthless Antagonist Kumbha' In SS Rajamouli's Globe Trotter
SS Rajamouli unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran's fierce first look as Kumbha in Globe Trotter. The film's teaser and title reveal are set for November 15.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 7, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over! Director SS Rajamouli has unveiled the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran from his highly-anticipated global action adventure Globe Trotter (also referred to as SSMB29). The Malayalam superstar will portray the main villain Kumbha, and the first look of his from the film has delighted fans.
In the shared poster, Prithviraj can be seen sitting in a modern robotic armchair with multiple arms extending from it, alluding to the character's control, power, and danger. With his intense stare and dominating posture, Kumbha looks like one of Rajamouli's most engaging villains. The Baahubali and RRR filmmaker praised Prithviraj for his effortless transformation into the role, describing it as a "creatively satisfying experience."
Sharing the poster on social media, SS Rajamouli wrote, "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I've ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair… literally…"
The film, which stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, is currently in its climax shooting phase. Rajamouli recently shared that the team is working on a grand event called Globe Trotter, scheduled for November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The director promised something "far beyond what we've done before," hinting at a never-seen-before cinematic reveal.
According to reports, the November 15 event will include the film's teaser, title reveal, and a three-minute introduction video showcasing all key characters. Written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film marks Rajamouli's first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and is said to be a globetrotting adventure drama with strong mythological undertones.
The movie has completed around 100 days of shooting, with major sequences filmed across India and abroad. Meanwhile, fans on social media are calling Prithviraj's look as Kumbha "epic" and "terrifyingly stylish." Many have praised Rajamouli for once again redefining the portrayal of villains in Indian cinema.
Read More