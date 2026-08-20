Khalifa Box Office Collection Day 1: Prithviraj-Mohanlal Starrer Shows Decent Start With Over Rs 2 Cr
Khalifa: The Ruler, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal, opened with over Rs 2 crore on Day 1 in India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal’s Khalifa: The Ruler has opened in theatres with a decent start. The Malayalam action thriller, which released on Thursday, August 20, had already sold around 2 lakh tickets in advance before its theatrical release. According to the latest live figures, the film has collected Rs 2.59 crore net in India on Day 1 so far.
Khalifa Box Office Collection Day 1
As per the latest figures, Khalifa has earned Rs 2.59 crore net in India on its opening day so far. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 3.06 crore.
The Day 1 collection is not final yet, as the figures from the remaining evening and night shows are still being added. Hence, the film’s final opening-day collection is expected to be higher.
Khalifa is currently running across 1,628 shows in India and has recorded an overall occupancy of around 41% so far on Thursday.
The film has been released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Its strong advance booking had created interest among moviegoers ahead of its release, especially due to the presence of Prithviraj and Mohanlal.
What Is Khalifa About?
Directed by Vysakh, Khalifa: The Ruler is an action thriller based on money, power and gold smuggling. The story moves between Kerala and other countries and also has elements of crime and family drama.
The film follows Aamir Ali, who finds himself caught in a difficult situation involving powerful people, old conflicts and hidden secrets. As the story moves forward, Aamir faces betrayal, revenge and changing relationships.
Khalifa is planned as a two-part film. The first part, which has been released today, sets up the main story and introduces the characters and conflicts that are expected to continue in the second part.
Khalifa Cast And Runtime
Along with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal, the film stars Tovino Thomas, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Krithi Shetty, Malavika Sharma, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Sathyaraj, Kayadu Lohar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sanju Sivaram.
Khalifa: The Ruler has a runtime of 2 hours and 39 minutes. The film has received a UA16+ rating and has been released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.
The story centres on a powerful gold smuggling kingpin whose criminal empire spreads from the Middle East to India.
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Next Film
Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The Telugu action film also stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Prithviraj will play Kumbha in the film. Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.