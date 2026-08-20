ETV Bharat / entertainment

Khalifa Box Office Collection Day 1: Prithviraj-Mohanlal Starrer Shows Decent Start With Over Rs 2 Cr

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal’s Khalifa: The Ruler has opened in theatres with a decent start. The Malayalam action thriller, which released on Thursday, August 20, had already sold around 2 lakh tickets in advance before its theatrical release. According to the latest live figures, the film has collected Rs 2.59 crore net in India on Day 1 so far.

Khalifa Box Office Collection Day 1

As per the latest figures, Khalifa has earned Rs 2.59 crore net in India on its opening day so far. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 3.06 crore.

The Day 1 collection is not final yet, as the figures from the remaining evening and night shows are still being added. Hence, the film’s final opening-day collection is expected to be higher.

Khalifa is currently running across 1,628 shows in India and has recorded an overall occupancy of around 41% so far on Thursday.

The film has been released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Its strong advance booking had created interest among moviegoers ahead of its release, especially due to the presence of Prithviraj and Mohanlal.