Prithviraj Sukumaran Addresses Empuraan Backlash As Audience Felt Disconnected: 'My Failure As A Filmmaker'

Hyderabad: After months of controversies regarding L2: Empuraan, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran has finally responded. Talking to a news portal, Sukumaran clarified that it was never his intention to propagate any political ideology through his film. He also took full responsibility for the film's failure to connect with audiences. Prithviraj denied allegations that Empuraan contained anti-Hindu propaganda or hidden political messaging. He said he shared the complete script with Mohanlal and producer Gokulam Gopalan before filming. "If I want to express my politics, I can do it on social media. I am not making this film to express my political opinions," he said. He added that if a film goes wrong, the responsibility lies with the director. "If the audience felt disconnected, then that is my failure as a filmmaker," he admitted. He made it clear that he did not want to shift blame onto anyone else.