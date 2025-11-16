Prithviraj Sukumaran Addresses Empuraan Backlash As Audience Felt Disconnected: 'My Failure As A Filmmaker'
Prithviraj Sukumaran addresses Empuraan controversies, denies political motives, and accepts responsibility for the film's shortcomings.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 16, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: After months of controversies regarding L2: Empuraan, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran has finally responded. Talking to a news portal, Sukumaran clarified that it was never his intention to propagate any political ideology through his film. He also took full responsibility for the film's failure to connect with audiences.
Prithviraj denied allegations that Empuraan contained anti-Hindu propaganda or hidden political messaging. He said he shared the complete script with Mohanlal and producer Gokulam Gopalan before filming. "If I want to express my politics, I can do it on social media. I am not making this film to express my political opinions," he said.
He added that if a film goes wrong, the responsibility lies with the director. "If the audience felt disconnected, then that is my failure as a filmmaker," he admitted. He made it clear that he did not want to shift blame onto anyone else.
The filmmaker also commented on the toxic behaviour he has witnessed online. Prithviraj said social media has become a dangerous space where people turn ordinary discussions into fights. "If you speak about politics, one group will call you a villain. Another will treat you like a hero. Both are dangerous," he opined.
He expressed concern about the growing mob mentality on digital platforms. According to him, several people in the industry have approached him in distress after being attacked online. "People have cried to me about this. Those who attack know it is wrong, yet they enjoy doing it," he revealed.
Prithviraj also addressed rumours that Mohanlal had been kept in the dark about the film's content. Claims that the actor saw the full film only after release had sparked debate, especially after director Major Ravi's comments. However, Prithviraj clarified that both Mohanlal and the producer heard the script in full and approved it before production began.
The controversies eventually led the filmmakers to prepare an edited version of Empuraan. Scenes involving riot sequences and violence against women are being removed, and the revised cut will soon arrive in theatres. Despite the backlash, Prithviraj maintained that honesty and transparency remain his guiding principles. "If what you say is honest, there is no need to fear anyone," he concluded.
