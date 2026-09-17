Akriti Agarwal Announces Separation From Prithvi Shaw Six Months After Engagement: 'Not Meant To Be Together'
Akriti Agarwal has announced her separation from cricketer Prithvi Shaw, six months after their engagement, citing different goals and circumstances for their future.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST|
Updated : September 17, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Social media personality Akriti Agarwal has announced her separation from Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, around six months after the couple got engaged. Agarwal shared the news through an Instagram post and said that they had mutually decided to go their separate ways.
In her statement, Akriti said that the decision was made after the couple realised that they had different goals and circumstances for their future. She also made it clear that the separation was not because they had stopped caring for each other.
“With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future,” she wrote.
Akriti said that she and Shaw still have love and care for each other, but they have accepted that their paths can no longer move forward together. She said that their responsibilities and current circumstances also played a role in the decision.
“As much as we love and care for each other, we've come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote.
Akriti also wished Shaw happiness and peace as they both move ahead separately. She said, “I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward.”
The social media personality further asked people not to speculate about the reason behind their separation. She requested everyone to give them privacy during this difficult time.
“I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision,” Akriti wrote.
Prithvi Shaw And Akriti Agarwal’s Engagement
Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal announced their engagement in March 2026. Shaw had shared pictures from their engagement ceremony on social media, making their relationship public.
A few months later, Akriti had shared a cryptic post about cheating on social media in July. The post led to speculation about her relationship with Shaw. She later clarified that the post was about her friends and was not directed at the cricketer.
Akriti’s latest statement, however, confirms that she and Shaw have now ended their engagement. She has not shared any specific reason for their separation and has asked people to respect their privacy instead of making assumptions about what led to their decision.