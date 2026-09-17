ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akriti Agarwal Announces Separation From Prithvi Shaw Six Months After Engagement: 'Not Meant To Be Together'

Hyderabad: Social media personality Akriti Agarwal has announced her separation from Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, around six months after the couple got engaged. Agarwal shared the news through an Instagram post and said that they had mutually decided to go their separate ways.

In her statement, Akriti said that the decision was made after the couple realised that they had different goals and circumstances for their future. She also made it clear that the separation was not because they had stopped caring for each other.

“With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future,” she wrote.

Akriti said that she and Shaw still have love and care for each other, but they have accepted that their paths can no longer move forward together. She said that their responsibilities and current circumstances also played a role in the decision.

“As much as we love and care for each other, we've come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote.