ETV Bharat / entertainment

‘Voice Of Era’: President Murmu, PM Modi And Other Leaders Pay Rich Tributes To Asha Bhosle

Hyderabad: Political leaders from across the spectrum offered tributes and condolences following the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday, calling her the “iconic” singer and “voice of an era”.

President of India Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over Asha Bhosle’s demise, saying her passing has “created a huge void in the world of music”.

“Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India. I have fond memories of having interacted with her personally. She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an individual. With her melodious and timeless voice, she enriched Indian music for decades. Her music will live forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss to music lovers. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers,” she said

In his tributary message for the veteran singer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world.”

“Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I'll always cherish the interactions I've had with her,” he added.

“My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations, and her songs will forever echo in people's lives,” PM Modi concluded.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed profound grief over the passing of Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle. He described her as the embodiment of a sweet voice and unparalleled singing.

“Her voice was not just a confluence of notes but an unspoken bond of emotions that will remain alive in every heart. Her songs will continue to echo for generations to come,” Goyal said and extended deep condolences to the family and fans.

In her condolence message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remembered Asha Bhosle as a great musical genius who reigned over hearts for generations.