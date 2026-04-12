‘Voice Of Era’: President Murmu, PM Modi And Other Leaders Pay Rich Tributes To Asha Bhosle
Political leaders across India mourn legendary singer Asha Bhosle, praising her timeless voice, unmatched versatility, and enduring legacy that shaped generations of music lovers nationwide.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Political leaders from across the spectrum offered tributes and condolences following the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday, calling her the “iconic” singer and “voice of an era”.
President of India Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over Asha Bhosle’s demise, saying her passing has “created a huge void in the world of music”.
“Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India. I have fond memories of having interacted with her personally. She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an individual. With her melodious and timeless voice, she enriched Indian music for decades. Her music will live forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss to music lovers. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers,” she said
In his tributary message for the veteran singer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world.”
भारतातील सर्वात ख्यातनाम आणि अष्टपैलू आवाजांपैकी एक असलेल्या आशा भोसले जी यांच्या निधनाने अतिशय दुःख झाले. त्यांच्या अनेक दशकांच्या अद्वितीय संगीत प्रवासाने आपल्या सांस्कृतिक वारशाला समृद्ध केले आणि जगभरातील असंख्य लोकांच्या मनाला स्पर्श केला. भावपूर्ण गीतांपासून ते जोशपूर्ण… pic.twitter.com/JsjoxbdCCt— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026
“Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I'll always cherish the interactions I've had with her,” he added.
“My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations, and her songs will forever echo in people's lives,” PM Modi concluded.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed profound grief over the passing of Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle. He described her as the embodiment of a sweet voice and unparalleled singing.
“Her voice was not just a confluence of notes but an unspoken bond of emotions that will remain alive in every heart. Her songs will continue to echo for generations to come,” Goyal said and extended deep condolences to the family and fans.
In her condolence message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remembered Asha Bhosle as a great musical genius who reigned over hearts for generations.
Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2026
She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations.
She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest…
“Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations. She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award, 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world,” Banerjee wrote on X.
Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed grief over the death of the iconic playback singer. “Saddened to hear about the passing of Asha Bhosle, a legendary singer known for her unmatched versatility. She was one of the most iconic voices in Indian music, leaving behind a rich and timeless legacy in cinema and the music industry.”
Azad, whose wife Shameema Azad is a renowned singer from Jammu and Kashmir, shared images of Asha Bhosle with them. “Her songs will inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May her soul rest in peace,” he added.
Saddened to hear about the passing of Asha Bhosle, a legendary singer known for her unmatched versatility. She was one of the most iconic voices in Indian music, leaving behind a rich and timeless legacy in cinema and the music industry. Her songs will continue to inspire… pic.twitter.com/JCZULn1Mc0— Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) April 12, 2026
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “This is a moment of grief for music enthusiasts across India and the entire world. She was known as the most versatile artist. Her service to music, the service to music by the Mangeshkar family - we saw the demise of Lata didi, and today we see this. We are all sad...This is a great loss to all of us. We stand with the bereaved family.”
Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar also paid rich tributes, stating that with Asha Bhosle’s demise, a golden era of music has ended. “The Queen of Sur (melody) has gone behind the curtain of time,” she said and highlighted the legendary singer’s exceptional sweetness, versatility, and emotional depth, noting how her voice enthralled audiences for decades through thousands of songs in Hindi, Marathi, and several other Indian languages.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu termed her a ‘versatile Indian vocalist’ and remembered her for “extraordinary contribution to the music industry spanning over seven decades”.
“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of veteran singer Asha Bhosle Ji. A legendary and versatile Indian vocalist, she was the most recorded artist in music history. Her extraordinary contributions to the music industry spanned over seven decades, enriching generations with timeless melodies,” Naidu posted on X.
Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of veteran singer Asha Bhosle Ji. A legendary and versatile Indian vocalist, she was the most recorded artist in music history. Her extraordinary contributions to the music industry spanned over seven decades, enriching generations with… pic.twitter.com/lUfQNPW006— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 12, 2026
“A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, her legacy will remain an integral part of India’s musical heritage and will continue to resonate through the ages. Heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and admirers across the world,” he added.
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, Adv. Ashish Shelar confirmed the news while speaking to the media outside the hospital. He called it "a sad day for the entire country and the state, marking the end of an era with the passing of Asha Bhosle."
Senior NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar described Asha Bhosle's voice as magical and mesmerising, which ruled Indian music for over six decades. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule offered an emotional tribute, calling her an extraordinary personality whose contribution to music was like a university of melody.
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