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Pretty Little Liars Actor Keegan Allen Attacked At Gunpoint In West Hollywood, Shares Bloodied Video

Pretty Little Liars Actor Keegan Allen Attacked At Gunpoint In West Hollywood ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Actor Keegan Allen, known for his role as Toby Cavanaugh in the popular series Pretty Little Liars, has shared details of a terrifying robbery in Los Angeles. The actor said two masked men attacked him in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, threatened to kill him and took his watch. Allen later revealed that he had suffered a concussion following the incident.

The 37-year-old actor spoke about the robbery in a video posted on Instagram late Thursday. His face was covered in blood as he described the attack and recalled how the men confronted him outside Laurel Supply, an upscale grocery store. According to Allen, the attackers hit him on the head and threatened him with a gun and a knife before escaping with his watch.

"I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply. These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off," he said in the video. Allen also shared a message with the video, expressing anger over the incident and concern about the safety of people in West Hollywood. He claimed that the attackers had threatened to kill him during the robbery. "West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men who threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch. Will update more soon," the actor wrote.