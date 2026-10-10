Pretty Little Liars Actor Keegan Allen Attacked At Gunpoint In West Hollywood, Shares Bloodied Video
Pretty Little Liars actor Keegan Allen says two masked men attacked him at gunpoint in Los Angeles and left him with a concussion.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 10, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Keegan Allen, known for his role as Toby Cavanaugh in the popular series Pretty Little Liars, has shared details of a terrifying robbery in Los Angeles. The actor said two masked men attacked him in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, threatened to kill him and took his watch. Allen later revealed that he had suffered a concussion following the incident.
The 37-year-old actor spoke about the robbery in a video posted on Instagram late Thursday. His face was covered in blood as he described the attack and recalled how the men confronted him outside Laurel Supply, an upscale grocery store. According to Allen, the attackers hit him on the head and threatened him with a gun and a knife before escaping with his watch.
"I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply. These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off," he said in the video.
Allen also shared a message with the video, expressing anger over the incident and concern about the safety of people in West Hollywood. He claimed that the attackers had threatened to kill him during the robbery.
"West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men who threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch. Will update more soon," the actor wrote.
He further questioned whether the surveillance cameras installed in the area could help authorities track down the suspects. Allen mentioned the Flock camera system and tagged Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom in his post.
"Let’s hope all these Flock cameras that @karenbassla, @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless," he added.
Emergency personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department examined Allen at the scene after the reported attack. According to reports, the responding team did not take him to a hospital at that time. However, the actor later told people in the comments section of his Instagram post that he was in the hospital and had suffered a concussion.
Allen has said that he plans to share further details about the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and further information about the suspects has not been confirmed.
The actor rose to fame through Pretty Little Liars, which aired from 2010 to 2017. The teen mystery drama follows a group of friends whose lives take a turn after their friend Alison DiLaurentis disappears. Allen played Toby Cavanaugh throughout all seven seasons of the show, which also starred Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario and Shay Mitchell.