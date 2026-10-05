Premada Oorali: From Rs 9 Lakh Opening To Rs 15 Crore In 11 Days, Rishab Shetty Praises Kannada Sleeper Hit
Rishab Shetty praises Kannada sleeper hit Premada Oorali as its strong word-of-mouth response drives exponential box office growth and renewed hope for Sandalwood.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kannada family entertainer Premada Oorali is turning into one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2026, with its box office journey showing a remarkable rise in just 11 days. Released in Kannada on September 25, the Manoj Kumar directorial opened to around Rs 9 lakh on day 1 but has now crossed the Rs 15 crore mark in India net collections.
The film initially had a modest theatrical presence, with only 60 shows on its opening day and 28 percent occupancy. However, strong word-of-mouth publicity and positive audience feedback gradually changed its fortunes. The film went on to earn Rs 27 lakh on day 2, Rs 65 lakh on day 3, Rs 75 lakh on day 4 and finally Rs 1.09 crore on day 5.
Its momentum continued to build over the following days. Premada Oorali collected Rs 1.33 crore on day 6 and Rs 1.97 crore on day 7 before witnessing a major jump over the second weekend. Day 8 brought in Rs 3.02 crore, followed by Rs 3.28 crore on day 9 and Rs 4.50 crore on day 10. On its second Monday, day 11, the film added another Rs 72 lakh (live numbers), taking its India net total to Rs 15.29 crore as per trade portal Sacnilk.
The growth in shows has been equally striking. From just 60 shows on day 1, the film was playing across 663 shows by day 10, with occupancy reaching 84 pc. The steady rise suggests that audiences are actively driving the film's theatrical run.
Rishab Shetty praises Premada Oorali
The film's success has also caught the attention of National Award-winning actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty. Praising the audience response, he said, "Our people have once again proven that they will ensure a good movie succeeds." Rishab further described Premada Oorali as a fine example of audience support and expressed happiness at seeing a Kannada film receive such love after a long time.
ಒಂದು ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಬಂದಾಗ ಅದನ್ನು ಗೆಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ ಅನ್ನೋದನ್ನ ನಮ್ಮ ಜನ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ Prove ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. #PremadaOorali ಅದಕ್ಕೆ ಒಂದು ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ಉದಾಹರಣೆ. ❤️ ಹಲವು ದಿನಗಳ ನಂತರ ಒಂದು ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಿನಿಮಾಗೆ ಜನರಿಂದ ಇಷ್ಟು ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಬೆಂಬಲ ಸಿಗುತ್ತಿರುವುದನ್ನು ನೋಡೋಕೆ ತುಂಬಾ ಖುಷಿಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ಕನ್ನಡ ಜನತೆಯ ಈ ಪ್ರೀತಿಗೆ ಹೃದಯಪೂರ್ವಕ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. ❤️ Really happy to see #PremadaOorali getting such a great response from the audience. After a long time, it feels so good to see a Kannada film being celebrated with so much love. Congratulations to #RangayanaRaghu Anna, #ShreeRaam , #ManojKumar, #ThapaswiniPoonacha , @Devendramamatha , #VanillaEntertainments and the entire team. ❤️ Wishing the film more love, success and many more celebrations ahead. ಇಡೀ @PremadaOorali ಚಿತ್ರತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಹೃದಯಪೂರ್ವಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ❤️— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 4, 2026
He also thanked the people of Karnataka for their affection and extended his wishes to the entire team. His words come at a time when the film is being seen as a positive sign for Kannada cinema, particularly because its success has not been driven by a massive opening. Instead, the film has steadily built its audience through positive feedback and repeat interest.
More about Premada Oorali
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Manoj Kumar, Premada Oorali is a family-oriented romantic drama featuring Shri Mahadev, Rangayana Raghu and Thapaswini Poonacha in key roles. The story follows a quirky, self-absorbed father-son duo living in a remote village whose lives take an unexpected turn when an unconventional daughter-in-law enters their family and challenges social judgments.
The film features music by Sunad Gowtham and cinematography by Rajkanth. It is produced by Vanilla Entertainments and Janakamma Productions. With its journey from a modest opening in lakhs to more than Rs 15 crore in 11 days, Premada Oorali has emerged as a strong example of how audience word-of-mouth can transform a film's theatrical fortunes.