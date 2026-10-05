ETV Bharat / entertainment

Premada Oorali: From Rs 9 Lakh Opening To Rs 15 Crore In 11 Days, Rishab Shetty Praises Kannada Sleeper Hit

Rishab Shetty praises Kannada sleeper hit Premada Oorali ( Photo: Film Poster/ ANI )

Hyderabad: Kannada family entertainer Premada Oorali is turning into one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2026, with its box office journey showing a remarkable rise in just 11 days. Released in Kannada on September 25, the Manoj Kumar directorial opened to around Rs 9 lakh on day 1 but has now crossed the Rs 15 crore mark in India net collections.

The film initially had a modest theatrical presence, with only 60 shows on its opening day and 28 percent occupancy. However, strong word-of-mouth publicity and positive audience feedback gradually changed its fortunes. The film went on to earn Rs 27 lakh on day 2, Rs 65 lakh on day 3, Rs 75 lakh on day 4 and finally Rs 1.09 crore on day 5. Its momentum continued to build over the following days. Premada Oorali collected Rs 1.33 crore on day 6 and Rs 1.97 crore on day 7 before witnessing a major jump over the second weekend. Day 8 brought in Rs 3.02 crore, followed by Rs 3.28 crore on day 9 and Rs 4.50 crore on day 10. On its second Monday, day 11, the film added another Rs 72 lakh (live numbers), taking its India net total to Rs 15.29 crore as per trade portal Sacnilk. The growth in shows has been equally striking. From just 60 shows on day 1, the film was playing across 663 shows by day 10, with occupancy reaching 84 pc. The steady rise suggests that audiences are actively driving the film's theatrical run.