ETV Bharat / entertainment

Was Shree Raam Taking A Dig At Yash? Premada Oorali Actor Clarifies Remarks That Sparked Controversy

Was Shree Raam Taking A Dig At Yash? Premada Oorali Actor Clarifies Remarks That Sparked Controversy ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Kannada actor Shree Raam has clarified his recent remarks that were believed to be aimed at Rocking Star Yash. The actor found himself at the centre of a controversy after a video of his speech at a Karnataka Rajyotsava event was shared on social media. Several users claimed that his comments were directed at Yash, leading to discussions and criticism online. Now, Shree Raam has explained what he actually meant and expressed disappointment over the way his words were presented.

In an exclusive conversation with Ravikumar MK for ETV Bharat, Shree Raam said that his comments were made during a Kannada Rajyotsava celebration. He explained that he was speaking about the contributions of several actors to the Kannada film industry, including legendary actor Dr Rajkumar and others.

"I said that Dr Rajkumar and several other actors have made huge contributions to the Kannada film industry. Actors like me have also contributed to the industry. Today, the success of Premada Oorali on such a big scale is because of the audience. You have carried our film on your shoulders and celebrated it. I also requested people to support not just our film but all Kannada films," he said. The actor was particularly upset with the claims that his comments were aimed at Yash. He also mentioned that both Yash and actor Ganesh had watched and supported his film, Premada Oorali. "Some social media users are twisting my video and spreading misleading reports. This has hurt me a lot. Ganesh sir and Yash sir have watched our film and supported us immensely. Why would I speak against them?" Shree Raam asked.