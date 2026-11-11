Was Shree Raam Taking A Dig At Yash? Premada Oorali Actor Clarifies Remarks That Sparked Controversy
Premada Oorali actor Shree Raam addresses the controversy surrounding his remarks about Kannada cinema after social media users linked them to Rocking Star Yash.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 11, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kannada actor Shree Raam has clarified his recent remarks that were believed to be aimed at Rocking Star Yash. The actor found himself at the centre of a controversy after a video of his speech at a Karnataka Rajyotsava event was shared on social media. Several users claimed that his comments were directed at Yash, leading to discussions and criticism online. Now, Shree Raam has explained what he actually meant and expressed disappointment over the way his words were presented.
In an exclusive conversation with Ravikumar MK for ETV Bharat, Shree Raam said that his comments were made during a Kannada Rajyotsava celebration. He explained that he was speaking about the contributions of several actors to the Kannada film industry, including legendary actor Dr Rajkumar and others.
"I said that Dr Rajkumar and several other actors have made huge contributions to the Kannada film industry. Actors like me have also contributed to the industry. Today, the success of Premada Oorali on such a big scale is because of the audience. You have carried our film on your shoulders and celebrated it. I also requested people to support not just our film but all Kannada films," he said.
The actor was particularly upset with the claims that his comments were aimed at Yash. He also mentioned that both Yash and actor Ganesh had watched and supported his film, Premada Oorali.
"Some social media users are twisting my video and spreading misleading reports. This has hurt me a lot. Ganesh sir and Yash sir have watched our film and supported us immensely. Why would I speak against them?" Shree Raam asked.
The actor also said that he is currently in Mysuru. When he learnt that his comments were being shared in a negative way, he immediately posted a clarification on social media. He also shared the video of his original speech to explain the context of his remarks.
Shree Raam further said that Dr Rajkumar remains the pride of Kannada cinema, while Yash is a global star representing the current generation. According to him, both actors belong to different generations and have made their own contributions to the industry.
He also questioned the practice of editing videos and highlighting only selected portions to create controversy. The actor said that taking statements out of context was unfair.
Premada Oorali has emerged as a major box office success. The film has reportedly collected Rs 137.82 crore worldwide in 47 days against a reported budget of Rs 2 crore.