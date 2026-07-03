Preity Zinta Moves Bombay High Court Against Deepfakes, AI Generated And Morphed Content
Taking cognisance of her petition, the High Court ordered all parties involved—including the relevant online platforms—to establish a mechanism for removing the objectionable content.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on Friday approached the Bombay High Court demanding the removal of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated deepfake photos and morphed content from social media.
Taking cognisance of her petition, the High Court ordered all parties involved—including the relevant online platforms—to establish a mechanism for removing the objectionable content.
A single-judge bench presided over by Justice Madhav Jamdar directed all respondents to consult with each other on establishing an effective mechanism to remove the objectionable content. The bench posted the matter for July 6.
The actor in her plea contended that deepfake videos and morphed photos featuring her have been created using AI. She also contended that chatbot-style conversations and other content were generated and circulated across various social media and online platforms without her permission.
The petition primarily sought orders directing the concerned websites to immediately remove such content and permanently restraining them from publishing any AI-generated or morphed material involving her in the future without her consent. She also claimed in her plea that her name and face are being used for advertisements, promotions, and other purposes without prior authorisation.
The actor claimed that these activities infringe upon her personality rights and impact both her popularity and private life. Several celebrities have approached the courts to protect their personal rights or address issues concerning their publicity rights.
In the past, the Delhi High Court has safeguarded the personality rights of several prominent figures, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, actors Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol, Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar.
The court has also protected the personality rights of spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former MP and Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Telugu actor Nagarjuna, and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, among others.
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