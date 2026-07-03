ETV Bharat / entertainment

Preity Zinta Moves Bombay High Court Against Deepfakes, AI Generated And Morphed Content

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on Friday approached the Bombay High Court demanding the removal of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated deepfake photos and morphed content from social media.

Taking cognisance of her petition, the High Court ordered all parties involved—including the relevant online platforms—to establish a mechanism for removing the objectionable content.

A single-judge bench presided over by Justice Madhav Jamdar directed all respondents to consult with each other on establishing an effective mechanism to remove the objectionable content. The bench posted the matter for July 6.

The actor in her plea contended that deepfake videos and morphed photos featuring her have been created using AI. She also contended that chatbot-style conversations and other content were generated and circulated across various social media and online platforms without her permission.