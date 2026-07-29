ETV Bharat / entertainment

Preity Mukhundhan Bags IMDb Breakout Star Award After Blast And Idhayam Murali Success

Hyderabad: Actress Preity Mukhundhan has added another milestone to her fast-growing career. The young star has been honoured with the IMDb 'Breakout Star' STARmeter Award, recognising her rising popularity and the strong response to her recent performances. The award comes after Preity impressed audiences with her roles in the Tamil films Blast and Idhayam Murali, further establishing herself as one of the most promising new faces in South Indian cinema.

Announcing the honour, IMDb said Preity has captivated audiences with her versatile performances and continues to leave a lasting impression on fans. The platform also credited her journey from gaining viral fame through the hit music video Aasa Kooda to becoming a sought-after actress across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.

The IMDb 'Breakout Star' STARmeter Award is presented to actors who have made a significant impact through their work and climbed the platform's Popular Indian Celebrities rankings. The list is based on the page views of more than 250 million monthly IMDb visitors from around the world, making the recognition a reflection of audience interest and engagement.