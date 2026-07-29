Preity Mukhundhan Bags IMDb Breakout Star Award After Blast And Idhayam Murali Success
Actress Preity Mukhundhan has received IMDb's Breakout Star STARmeter Award after winning praise for Blast and Idhayam Murali, marking another milestone in her rising career.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST|
Updated : July 29, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actress Preity Mukhundhan has added another milestone to her fast-growing career. The young star has been honoured with the IMDb 'Breakout Star' STARmeter Award, recognising her rising popularity and the strong response to her recent performances. The award comes after Preity impressed audiences with her roles in the Tamil films Blast and Idhayam Murali, further establishing herself as one of the most promising new faces in South Indian cinema.
Announcing the honour, IMDb said Preity has captivated audiences with her versatile performances and continues to leave a lasting impression on fans. The platform also credited her journey from gaining viral fame through the hit music video Aasa Kooda to becoming a sought-after actress across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.
The IMDb 'Breakout Star' STARmeter Award is presented to actors who have made a significant impact through their work and climbed the platform's Popular Indian Celebrities rankings. The list is based on the page views of more than 250 million monthly IMDb visitors from around the world, making the recognition a reflection of audience interest and engagement.
Preity's popularity has grown rapidly over the past few months. According to IMDb, her performances in Blast and Idhayam Murali, released within a short span of each other, helped her rank among the platform's Top 10 Popular Indian Celebrities for two consecutive weeks. Reacting to the honour, Preity shared an emotional note of gratitude. She said receiving the IMDb 'Breakout Star' STARmeter Award is a moment she will always cherish because the recognition comes directly from the love and support of audiences across the world.
The actress thanked her fans for standing by her and encouraging her throughout her journey. She said the award motivates her to keep learning, challenge herself as an actor and continue choosing roles that connect with people. Calling herself a movie buff, Preity added that receiving recognition from IMDb made the "kid in her" incredibly happy.
Preity's journey into films has been equally interesting. Born in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, she completed her B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, before entering the entertainment industry. She first gained widespread attention through modelling and music videos, particularly the viral chartbuster Aasa Kooda, which introduced her to a much larger audience.
She made her film debut with the Telugu horror-comedy Om Bheem Bush in 2024 before earning wider recognition opposite Kavin in the Tamil coming-of-age drama Star. She later expanded her career into Malayalam cinema with Maine Pyar Kiya, proving her ability to work across multiple languages.