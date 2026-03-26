ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prathichaya X Review: Is Nivin Pauly Starrer Worth Watching In Theatres? Read These Tweets Before Booking Tickets

Several users praised the film's engaging story, performances, and technical qualities. One user commented, "#Prathichaya is engaging political drama. #NivinPauly performance. Superb technical team and BGM. Must watch in theatres!"

Viewers planning to watch the film in theatres may want to consider these reactions before booking tickets.

Hyderabad: The Malayalam film Prathichaya, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, released in theatres on Thursday, March 26, 2026. Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the thriller drama marks the first collaboration between the actor and the director. Soon after its release, viewers took to the microblogging site X to share their opinions, which ranged from highly positive to mixed and critical.

Another viewer appreciated the writing and music, saying, "#Prathichaya WORTH WATCH. Strong script with so many good moments, Justin Varghese's score was too good, and it makes a huge impact. Perfect casting, Nivin performed his best, emotionally connected well."

A post read, "The second half of #Prathichaya elevates the film with stronger moments and impactful sequences. With more powerful dialogues and intense scenes in the latter half, the film maintains its grip. Backed by solid making, #Prathichaya turns out to be a worthwhile watch."

However, not all reactions were positive. Some viewers felt that the film did not fully meet expectations and called it average. One such review read, "Strictly an average political drama. Outdated script & decent direction. Good performance by the leading characters. #Nivinpauly 's performance was not up to the mark, especially his dialogue delivery. If you have enough time, just go for it. 2.5/5."

Another user shared a more critical take, writing, "#Prathichaya - BELOW AVERAGE ONE. A Decent First Half With Slow Narration & Average Second Half, Which is Good for Nothing. Technical Sides & Some Solid Dialogues Were Impressive, Otherwise, couldn't offer Anything, just a passable one. #NivinPauly was Good!! TOTALLY PASSABLE 2/5."

Speaking about the film, Prathichaya is a political thriller that follows the story of a tech entrepreneur who is also the son of a Kerala Chief Minister. After his father dies due to a conspiracy led by a powerful media tycoon, his life changes completely. He then sets out to uncover the truth and protect his father's reputation while facing political challenges. The film also features Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, and Sai Kumar in key roles.