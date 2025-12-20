ETV Bharat / entertainment

A Centenarian Hero Battles The Tough Screen Economy

November 9, 2021. A saffron-clad centenarian enters Rashtrapati Bhavan barefoot to accept the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian honour. Before accepting the award, the frail but tall man raises his hands in a gesture to bless the then-President, Ram Nath Kovind. The Head of State bows down to him in reverence. The nation was just meeting Nanda Prusty. But filmmaker-photographer Pranab Aich was long trailing the grassroots educator through the dust of Kantira, a village in Eastern Odisha.

The Class VII pass-out, who spent seven decades imparting free education through traditional open-air school (Chatasali in Odia), is now the subject of Aich’s hybrid documentary. After launching at the India Pavilion at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival as a part of Bharat Parv and doing rounds of the festival circuit, Nanda Master’nka Chatasali hit the big screens on December 12. It faced the cold economics of multiplex upon its release, which Aich attributes to screen war and underdeveloped taste buds of the audience for documentaries.

A working still from Nanda Master’nka Chatasali (Photo: Special arrangement)

"We began with nine screens, but right now I think we are left with five," Aich says. "The big films like Durandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash are up, and they (exhibitors) are trying to throw off all other films. We had the budget for 25 screens, but the distributor couldn't buy them... now only if the ticket sales go up will we get our screens back."

While the film is creating "waves" in Odisha, the diaspora in metro cities, the very people craving that "pro-culture feeling" and village nostalgia are left searching for showtimes.

Nanda Master’nka Chatasali marks the production debut of Abhaya Pati, a journalist and educationist. He was moved by Nanda Sir's devotion to education while working on a story in 2020. With an aim to take this inspiring story beyond Odisha, he called Aich. The filming kickstarted in 2020 before the Padma Awards were announced.

Nanda Prusty, a Class VII pass-out spent seven decades imparting free education through traditional open-air school (Photo: Special arrangement)

Aich was initially hesitant. "For me, a documentary is all about heroes and an issue without a hero is boring stuff," he explains. Then he met Nanda Sir. "I was mesmerised by his simplicity, his honesty, and the warmth he had." The filmmaker dubs his first meeting with his century-old hero as "magical." After meeting him, it was impossible for Aich to say no to the project. The filmmaker says he "couldn’t stop thinking about the magnanimity behind the simple personality" that he had just met but had read about long back.