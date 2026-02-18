Pramod Shetty Reacts To Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Rumours, Says Her Ex-Fiance Rakshit Has 'No Guilt'
Pramod Shetty talks about wedding rumours around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, and says her ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty has no guilt.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Davanagere (Karnataka): Actor Pramod Shetty has reacted to the viral rumours surrounding the alleged wedding invitation of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, saying he is aware that he may never receive an invite and that his close friend Rakshit Shetty, who was once engaged to Rashmika, is not someone who would sit and feel guilty over the past.
Pramod Shetty made the remarks while promoting his upcoming film Shesha 2016 in Karnataka's Davanagere, where he interacted with the media after meeting college students.
Responding to questions about a wedding invitation card of Rashmika and Vijay that recently went viral on social media, Pramod said jokingly, "I haven't received Rashmika's wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I'll go." He then laughed and added, "We know Rashmika Mandanna won't give us a wedding invitation. And Rakshit Shetty isn't a chocolate-eating child who will sit around feeling guilty."
When reporters asked why he believed he would not receive an invitation, he replied, "That the wedding invitation won't come is something everyone already knows. What's new in that?"
He was also asked about Rakshit Shetty's recent low public presence. Pramod defended his friend, saying Rakshit works at his own pace. "He'll rise like a phoenix. He gave a statement recently, didn't he? He hasn't gone anywhere. That's how he writes his films. He takes some time. Then he comes back and calmly makes a movie. He isn't in as much of a hurry as we are," he said.
On whether Rakshit feels any guilt about anything in the past, Pramod dismissed the idea. "All that is long gone. Are we little kids to sit and sulk over that? Are we kids eating chocolate? That phase is over," he said.
The viral invitation claims that the wedding will take place on February 26, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4. However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has officially confirmed the news. The actors, who worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade, have long been linked by dating rumours. Fans are now waiting for an official announcement from the pair.
Meanwhile, Pramod continued promotions for Shesha 2016 in Davanagere, where he spoke with engineering students about the film. He said the trailer has already been released and that the film carries a positive message.
"Our movie carries a good message. It is not based on a real incident, but the story feels like a true event. The film will release in both Kannada and Malayalam," he said.
The film, starring Pramod Shetty along with John Kaippali and Archana Kottige, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 6. The makers are currently conducting promotions across Karnataka.
