Pramod Shetty Reacts To Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Rumours, Says Her Ex-Fiance Rakshit Has 'No Guilt'

Davanagere (Karnataka): Actor Pramod Shetty has reacted to the viral rumours surrounding the alleged wedding invitation of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, saying he is aware that he may never receive an invite and that his close friend Rakshit Shetty, who was once engaged to Rashmika, is not someone who would sit and feel guilty over the past. Pramod Shetty made the remarks while promoting his upcoming film Shesha 2016 in Karnataka's Davanagere, where he interacted with the media after meeting college students. Responding to questions about a wedding invitation card of Rashmika and Vijay that recently went viral on social media, Pramod said jokingly, "I haven't received Rashmika's wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I'll go." He then laughed and added, "We know Rashmika Mandanna won't give us a wedding invitation. And Rakshit Shetty isn't a chocolate-eating child who will sit around feeling guilty." When reporters asked why he believed he would not receive an invitation, he replied, "That the wedding invitation won't come is something everyone already knows. What's new in that?"