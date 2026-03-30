ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Deeply Saddened': Pawan Kalyan Mourns Prakash Raj's Mother Suvarnalatha's Passing At 86

Among the first to react was Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, who shared an emotional message on social media. Expressing grief over the loss, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri @prakashraaj, Smt. Suvarnalatha Garu, has passed away. I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family."

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Prakash Raj is mourning the loss of his mother, Suvarnalatha, who passed away at the age of 86 after battling age-related health issues. The news has left fans and members of the film industry saddened, with several personalities extending their condolences to the actor and his family.

His message quickly gained attention online, with fans joining in to offer their sympathies. Political leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also shared a note, stating that he was "deeply saddened" by the news and prayed for her soul to rest in peace. Messages of support poured in from actors, filmmakers, and fans across the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi film industries.

Suvarnalatha had reportedly been unwell for some time. She breathed her last on Monday morning, surrounded by family members. Sources indicate that her final rites are expected to take place in Bengaluru. Those close to the family have described her as a strong and supportive figure who played a major role in shaping Prakash Raj's life and career.

Over the years, Prakash Raj had often spoken about his deep bond with his mother. He once shared details about her medical struggles, including a brain cyst that required surgery. Following the procedure, she suffered severe memory loss and had difficulty recognising close family members. Recalling the experience at a public event, he said he was shaken by the thought of his mother forgetting everything and tried to help her reconnect with familiar faces and memories.

Suvarnalatha's life story was also one of resilience. She worked as a nurse in Bengaluru before marriage and supported her family through difficult times. Prakash Raj has frequently credited her sacrifices and encouragement for his success. He has often mentioned that her strength and determination shaped his outlook on life. The loss comes just days after the actor celebrated his birthday on March 26.