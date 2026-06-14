ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prakash Raj To Join Cockroach Janta Party Protest In Bengaluru, Calls For Accountability Over Exam Irregularities

Hyderabad: Actor and activist Prakash Raj is set to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Bengaluru on Sunday, lending his voice to a growing nationwide movement demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. The protest will take place at Freedom Park and is expected to draw students, parents, activists and supporters from across Karnataka.

Raj's participation comes as the Gen-Z-led movement continues to intensify its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, whom the group holds responsible for alleged failures in the country's examination system. The actor confirmed his participation through a post on X, stating, "I am travelling to reach Bengaluru to support this relevant peaceful protest. Please join us to raise our voice and make the government accountable for its failure."

The Cockroach Janta Party also welcomed the actor's support, announcing on social media, "Big Announcement: Activist Prakash Raj will be joining CJP's peaceful protest at Bengaluru." Raj was initially expected to attend the group's first major demonstration in Delhi earlier this month. However, he had then cited prior work commitments that prevented him from participating. His presence in Bengaluru is now being viewed as a significant boost for the movement, which has steadily gained attention across the country.