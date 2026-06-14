ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prakash Raj To Join Cockroach Janta Party Protest In Bengaluru, Calls For Accountability Over Exam Irregularities

Prakash Raj will join the Cockroach Janta Party's Bengaluru protest, supporting demands for accountability over exam irregularities and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Actor Prakash Raj
Actor Prakash Raj (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 14, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Actor and activist Prakash Raj is set to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Bengaluru on Sunday, lending his voice to a growing nationwide movement demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. The protest will take place at Freedom Park and is expected to draw students, parents, activists and supporters from across Karnataka.

Raj's participation comes as the Gen-Z-led movement continues to intensify its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, whom the group holds responsible for alleged failures in the country's examination system. The actor confirmed his participation through a post on X, stating, "I am travelling to reach Bengaluru to support this relevant peaceful protest. Please join us to raise our voice and make the government accountable for its failure."

The Cockroach Janta Party also welcomed the actor's support, announcing on social media, "Big Announcement: Activist Prakash Raj will be joining CJP's peaceful protest at Bengaluru." Raj was initially expected to attend the group's first major demonstration in Delhi earlier this month. However, he had then cited prior work commitments that prevented him from participating. His presence in Bengaluru is now being viewed as a significant boost for the movement, which has steadily gained attention across the country.

The CJP has organised a series of protests in recent weeks, beginning with a large gathering at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6. The campaign later moved to Pune, Lucknow and Amritsar, where organisers continued to demand accountability over alleged paper leaks and examination-related issues affecting students.

The movement has attracted significant participation from students and parents, many of whom believe examination-related controversies have affected the future of lakhs of aspirants. Earlier demonstrations saw participants wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers as symbols of peaceful protest. Prakash Raj's involvement is unlikely to come as a surprise. The actor has often spoken out on political and social issues and has been one of the most vocal critics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His public statements frequently generate debate and attract strong reactions from both supporters and critics.

Recently, Raj found himself in the spotlight after his name surfaced in a writ petition linked to the Dharmasthala mass burial case. The actor strongly rejected the allegations against him, calling them "exaggerated and fabricated." Earlier this year, he also faced backlash and legal complaints over remarks allegedly made about Lord Rama during a private event, with many accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.

On the professional front, Prakash Raj has exciting projects lined up. The veteran actor recently wrapped up shooting for the much-awaited Hindi film Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Sharing the update on social media, Raj described the experience as a "fantastic shoot" and said audiences would love the film. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

Read More

  1. Prakash Raj Breaks Silence On Dharmasthala Case Links, Says He Will Respond Publicly Soon
  2. OTT Releases This Weekend: Karuppu, Dridam, Bhoot Bangla, Raakh & More Titles To Stream
  3. Rs 370 Biryani Controversy: Celebrities Slam Viral Remark - Who Said What About The Pranit More Row

TAGGED:

COCKROACH JANTA PARTY PROTEST
PRAKASH RAJ CJP RALLY
NEET UG 2026 PAPER LEAK
DHARMENDRA PRADHAN RESIGNATION
PRAKASH RAJ BENGALURU PROTEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.