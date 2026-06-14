Prakash Raj To Join Cockroach Janta Party Protest In Bengaluru, Calls For Accountability Over Exam Irregularities
Prakash Raj will join the Cockroach Janta Party's Bengaluru protest, supporting demands for accountability over exam irregularities and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 14, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor and activist Prakash Raj is set to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Bengaluru on Sunday, lending his voice to a growing nationwide movement demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. The protest will take place at Freedom Park and is expected to draw students, parents, activists and supporters from across Karnataka.
Raj's participation comes as the Gen-Z-led movement continues to intensify its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, whom the group holds responsible for alleged failures in the country's examination system. The actor confirmed his participation through a post on X, stating, "I am travelling to reach Bengaluru to support this relevant peaceful protest. Please join us to raise our voice and make the government accountable for its failure."
I am travelling to reach Bengaluru .. to support this relevant peaceful protest.. please join us to raise our voice and make the government accountable for its failure .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/WAFUIHx8IT— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 13, 2026
The Cockroach Janta Party also welcomed the actor's support, announcing on social media, "Big Announcement: Activist Prakash Raj will be joining CJP's peaceful protest at Bengaluru." Raj was initially expected to attend the group's first major demonstration in Delhi earlier this month. However, he had then cited prior work commitments that prevented him from participating. His presence in Bengaluru is now being viewed as a significant boost for the movement, which has steadily gained attention across the country.
The CJP has organised a series of protests in recent weeks, beginning with a large gathering at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6. The campaign later moved to Pune, Lucknow and Amritsar, where organisers continued to demand accountability over alleged paper leaks and examination-related issues affecting students.
Tried my best to be there and show my solidarity..but couldn’t come due to impending prior work .. always with the movement. I am extremely happy Cockroaches Rocked.💪💪Thank you dearest @Wangchuk66 for being there .. who else is better than you when it comes to the future of our… https://t.co/JmMz5ACxBL— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 6, 2026
The movement has attracted significant participation from students and parents, many of whom believe examination-related controversies have affected the future of lakhs of aspirants. Earlier demonstrations saw participants wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers as symbols of peaceful protest. Prakash Raj's involvement is unlikely to come as a surprise. The actor has often spoken out on political and social issues and has been one of the most vocal critics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His public statements frequently generate debate and attract strong reactions from both supporters and critics.
Recently, Raj found himself in the spotlight after his name surfaced in a writ petition linked to the Dharmasthala mass burial case. The actor strongly rejected the allegations against him, calling them "exaggerated and fabricated." Earlier this year, he also faced backlash and legal complaints over remarks allegedly made about Lord Rama during a private event, with many accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.
ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗು ನಮಸ್ಕಾರ.. ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ… ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಧರ್ಮಸ್ತಳ ಪ್ರಕರಣದ ಕುರಿತಂತೆ ನನ್ನ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕೆಲವು ಸುದ್ದಿ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಲ್ಪಡುತ್ತಿರುವು ನನ್ನ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಇದು ಅತಿ ಸೂಕ್ಷ್ಮವಾದ .. ಮತ್ತು ಕೋಟ್ಯಾಂತರ ಭಕ್ತರ ನಂಬಿಕೆಗೆ ಧಕ್ಕೆ ತಂದಿರುವ ಪ್ರಕರಣವಾಗಿರುವುದರಿಂದ ..ಈ ರೀತಿಯ ಅನುಮಾನಗಳಿಗೆ ಉತ್ತರಿಸಬೇಕಾಗಿರುವುದು ನನ್ನ…— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 12, 2026
On the professional front, Prakash Raj has exciting projects lined up. The veteran actor recently wrapped up shooting for the much-awaited Hindi film Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Sharing the update on social media, Raj described the experience as a "fantastic shoot" and said audiences would love the film. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.