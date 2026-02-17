ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Doing Varanasi': Prakash Raj Reveals His Powerful Role In SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus; Netizens React

Responding to the question, the National Award-winning actor said, "I am doing Drishyam 3 Hindi. I am doing Varanasi. And I am a maha Shiva bhakt in it." However, his casting as a Shiva bhakt has sparked mixed reactions online. Some users on X criticised the decision. One comment read, "That's what we call wrong casting. A person who hates Hindu dharma is playing a part in a movie like Varanasi. Shame on the director." Others felt there were many actors who could have been chosen instead.

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Prakash Raj has revealed that he will be playing a powerful and spiritual role in the upcoming magnum opus Varanasi. During a recent media interaction, when a journalist asked him about his upcoming projects, the Singham actor shared that he will be essaying the role of a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. He expressed confidence about the part and said that the character of "Shivudu" will truly test and showcase his acting skills. The actor sounded proud and calm while talking about the film.

Varanasi is directed by ace filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli and stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film is set to release worldwide on April 7, 2027. Rajamouli had confirmed the date on social media, writing, "April 7th, 2027… #VARANASI." Mahesh Babu also shared the same message, increasing the excitement among fans.

The film is said to be a mythological action epic. Mahesh Babu will play the role of Rudhra, inspired by Lord Ram. Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the main antagonist, Kumbha. The title of the film was revealed at a grand event held at Ramoji Film City, where thousands of fans gathered. The event was described as one of the biggest ever in Indian cinema.

Rajamouli had earlier spoken about a special episode in the film inspired by the Ramayana. He said, "When I saw Mahesh dressed as Rama and doing a photoshoot, I had goosebumps." He added that the team shot that sequence for 60 days and that it would be one of the most memorable moments in his career.

Despite the criticism, many fans have come out in support of the actor, saying that art and acting should not be mixed with personal opinions. Prakash Raj is known for his strong performances and has earlier worked with Mahesh Babu in hit films like Okkadu, Businessman, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Now, with him stepping into the role of a "maha Shiva bhakt," curiosity around the film has grown even more.