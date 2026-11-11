ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prakash Raj Recalls 8 Tollywood Bans, Says SS Rajamouli Is Facing Questions For Casting Him In Varanasi

Prakash Raj Recalls 8 Tollywood Bans, Says SS Rajamouli Is Facing Questions For Casting Him In Varanasi ( Photo: IANS, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj has revealed that SS Rajamouli is facing questions on social media for casting him in his upcoming film, Varanasi. The actor, who has been banned from the Telugu film industry eight times during his career, recently spoke about the frequent boycott calls against his films and said that such campaigns cannot stop audiences from watching movies. He also made it clear that he would not change himself to please those who disagree with him.

During his appearance on a talk show, Prakash was asked about the repeated calls to boycott his films on X. Responding to the question, the actor pointed out that some of his biggest films continued to perform well at the box office despite facing similar calls. He also shared that the casting of Varanasi has become a topic of discussion among people who do not want to see him in the film.

“When I starred in KGF, they had a problem with me acting in it. It made so much money; what do you do now? You said, let’s ban Prakash Raj, and yet Drishyam 3 collected more. Who can stop movies? At most, they can stop films I produce. I am primarily an actor. I am in Varanasi now. On X, they are questioning Rajamouli for casting me in the film. Who will be able to ban it?” he said. The actor further explained that people who appreciate his performances do not have a problem with him. He also questioned why some people believe that their personal disagreements with an actor should affect the films they work in. According to Prakash, audiences who enjoy his work will continue to watch his films regardless of such campaigns.