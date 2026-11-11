Prakash Raj Recalls 8 Tollywood Bans, Says SS Rajamouli Is Facing Questions For Casting Him In Varanasi
Prakash Raj says SS Rajamouli is being questioned for casting him in Varanasi, as he responds to boycott calls and recalls his eight Tollywood bans.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 11, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj has revealed that SS Rajamouli is facing questions on social media for casting him in his upcoming film, Varanasi. The actor, who has been banned from the Telugu film industry eight times during his career, recently spoke about the frequent boycott calls against his films and said that such campaigns cannot stop audiences from watching movies. He also made it clear that he would not change himself to please those who disagree with him.
During his appearance on a talk show, Prakash was asked about the repeated calls to boycott his films on X. Responding to the question, the actor pointed out that some of his biggest films continued to perform well at the box office despite facing similar calls. He also shared that the casting of Varanasi has become a topic of discussion among people who do not want to see him in the film.
“When I starred in KGF, they had a problem with me acting in it. It made so much money; what do you do now? You said, let’s ban Prakash Raj, and yet Drishyam 3 collected more. Who can stop movies? At most, they can stop films I produce. I am primarily an actor. I am in Varanasi now. On X, they are questioning Rajamouli for casting me in the film. Who will be able to ban it?” he said.
The actor further explained that people who appreciate his performances do not have a problem with him. He also questioned why some people believe that their personal disagreements with an actor should affect the films they work in. According to Prakash, audiences who enjoy his work will continue to watch his films regardless of such campaigns.
During the conversation, the host also brought up the eight bans Prakash has faced in the Telugu film industry over allegations of unprofessional behaviour. The actor, however, did not appear bothered by the subject. He said that he was comfortable with being different and did not feel the need to change his personality to fit into the industry.
“Isn’t it beautiful to lead a life where everyone needn’t be the same? To live a life like this, to be honest, and to face issues that come with it is what I am all about. What’s wrong with it? Have I committed atrocities or stolen? Judge me by my work,” he said.
Prakash also said that his work across five languages often requires him to travel between locations, which can sometimes affect his shooting schedules. He mentioned that he is an artist and does not work like someone who follows fixed office timings.
The actor first faced a ban from the Telugu film industry in 2008, making him the first actor to face such action in Tollywood. Over the years, he has reportedly faced eight bans for different reasons. Some producers have complained about his late arrivals on sets and missing shooting schedules. Producers of films such as Jalsa, Kantri and Parugu have also reportedly raised concerns about his behaviour and his unwillingness to compromise during shoots.