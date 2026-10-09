ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Fraand! What Are You Afraid Of?': Prakash Raj Reacts As Trains Are Cancelled, Activists Detained Ahead Of Delhi Protest

Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj has reacted to reports of train cancellations and police detentions ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned protest in Delhi on October 10. The actor, who has been supporting the protest, shared a video on social media and questioned the reported attempts to stop people from taking part in it. While speaking about the issue, he also recalled a popular dialogue from his film Singham, in which he played the villain Jaykant Shikre.

Taking to X, Prakash shared a video in which he questioned the reported restrictions on people who want to join the protest. He referred to the right to vote, choose leaders and protest, and asked why people were being stopped from raising their voices.

He said, “Trying to take away the right to vote from the citizens of this country, the right to choose, and now the country is erupting in protest, so you are trying to stop them from protesting! Taking the right away from citizens to protest. Cancelling trains, picking up people from their homes, arresting them on their way to the protest site… police not giving permission. Court saying No permission!”

Prakash then switched to the tone of his Singham character, Jaykant Shikre, as he questioned the reasons behind these actions. Recalling the popular dialogue, he said, “Fraand! What are you afraid of? What is bothering you? Why are you shivering? What’s shaking under your feet? Cheating karta hai tu, cheating! Nahi chalega (This is cheating! It won’t work)! Just asking.”

Why is the Cockroach Janta Party protesting in Delhi?

The Cockroach Janta Party has called for a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 10. The protest seeks the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged election malpractices.

However, the Delhi Police have denied permission for the proposed gathering. The police cited the short notice given by the organisers, their alleged failure to follow earlier assurances and their conduct during a previous protest at the site.