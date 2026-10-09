'Fraand! What Are You Afraid Of?': Prakash Raj Reacts As Trains Are Cancelled, Activists Detained Ahead Of Delhi Protest
Prakash Raj recalls his Singham villain Jaykant Shikre as he questions train cancellations and alleged detentions ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's Delhi protest.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 9, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj has reacted to reports of train cancellations and police detentions ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned protest in Delhi on October 10. The actor, who has been supporting the protest, shared a video on social media and questioned the reported attempts to stop people from taking part in it. While speaking about the issue, he also recalled a popular dialogue from his film Singham, in which he played the villain Jaykant Shikre.
Taking to X, Prakash shared a video in which he questioned the reported restrictions on people who want to join the protest. He referred to the right to vote, choose leaders and protest, and asked why people were being stopped from raising their voices.
He said, “Trying to take away the right to vote from the citizens of this country, the right to choose, and now the country is erupting in protest, so you are trying to stop them from protesting! Taking the right away from citizens to protest. Cancelling trains, picking up people from their homes, arresting them on their way to the protest site… police not giving permission. Court saying No permission!”
Fraaand. Killing Democracy.. Denying Citizens to protest … Cheating karta hai tu #justasking https://t.co/e6v2URgYTB— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 9, 2026
Prakash then switched to the tone of his Singham character, Jaykant Shikre, as he questioned the reasons behind these actions. Recalling the popular dialogue, he said, “Fraand! What are you afraid of? What is bothering you? Why are you shivering? What’s shaking under your feet? Cheating karta hai tu, cheating! Nahi chalega (This is cheating! It won’t work)! Just asking.”
Why is the Cockroach Janta Party protesting in Delhi?
The Cockroach Janta Party has called for a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 10. The protest seeks the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged election malpractices.
However, the Delhi Police have denied permission for the proposed gathering. The police cited the short notice given by the organisers, their alleged failure to follow earlier assurances and their conduct during a previous protest at the site.
Meanwhile, reports have emerged of people travelling to Delhi for the protest facing police action. Activists and citizens have alleged that they are being detained and stopped from reaching the protest venue.
On Thursday, two groups of students from Pune, associated with the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), claimed that the Government Railway Police (GRP) tried to detain them at Bhusawal station in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district and Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh while they were travelling to Delhi.
Reports have also stated that nearly two dozen trains connecting Uttar Pradesh with New Delhi have been cancelled ahead of the planned protest.
Prakash Raj attends People’s Tribunal in Bengaluru
Prakash has been vocal in his support for the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest. On Thursday, he also attended a gathering called the ‘people’s tribunal’ at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Organised by civil society groups and the CJP, the event was held to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke were also present at the gathering.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have increased security across the national capital, particularly in central Delhi. Additional personnel are also being deployed around Jantar Mantar ahead of the proposed protest, which has received support from several organisations.