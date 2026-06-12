Prakash Raj Breaks Silence On Dharmasthala Case Links, Says He Will Respond Publicly Soon
Prakash Raj has reacted to reports linking him to the Dharmasthala case, urging people not to believe rumours and promising a detailed response soon.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 12, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj has responded to reports and social media discussions linking his name to the ongoing Dharmasthala case. Calling the matter "extremely sensitive," the actor said he plans to address the issue publicly in the coming days and urged people not to believe rumours circulating online.
Taking to X, Prakash Raj said he had come across several news reports and discussions involving his name and felt it was important to clarify his position. He noted that the issue has deeply affected the faith of millions of devotees and therefore deserves a responsible response. In his post, the actor wrote, "Greetings to all. In the media and on social networks, some news regarding me about the Dharmasthala case has come to my attention and is being discussed."
Prakash Raj further stated that he is currently away but will personally speak to the media after returning. Until then, he requested the public to avoid believing unverified claims and speculation. "Since this is an extremely sensitive matter, and one that has hurt the faith of millions of devotees, it is also my duty to respond to such doubts," he wrote.
ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗು ನಮಸ್ಕಾರ.. ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ… ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಧರ್ಮಸ್ತಳ ಪ್ರಕರಣದ ಕುರಿತಂತೆ ನನ್ನ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕೆಲವು ಸುದ್ದಿ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಲ್ಪಡುತ್ತಿರುವು ನನ್ನ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಇದು ಅತಿ ಸೂಕ್ಷ್ಮವಾದ .. ಮತ್ತು ಕೋಟ್ಯಾಂತರ ಭಕ್ತರ ನಂಬಿಕೆಗೆ ಧಕ್ಕೆ ತಂದಿರುವ ಪ್ರಕರಣವಾಗಿರುವುದರಿಂದ ..ಈ ರೀತಿಯ ಅನುಮಾನಗಳಿಗೆ ಉತ್ತರಿಸಬೇಕಾಗಿರುವುದು ನನ್ನ…— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 12, 2026
The actor also took a swipe at those spreading what he described as baseless rumours online. He urged people to wait for his official statement instead of relying on speculation. "I am far away. In another two days, I will personally come and respond through media friends. Until then, do not believe the hot air and the wings and feathers that some are trying to attach to this news," he added.
The Dharmasthala case first came into public focus in 2025 after a complaint was lodged at the Dharmasthala Police Station in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. The complaint alleged the secret disposal of multiple bodies in a village connected to the region. The complainant, a former sanitation worker associated with the Dharmasthala temple, claimed he had been forced to participate in the disposal and burial of several bodies under threat. Following the allegations, authorities formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the claims.
The case attracted nationwide attention due to the seriousness of the allegations. Excavations conducted at locations identified by the complainant reportedly led to the recovery of skeletal remains. Claims involving unidentified victims and missing persons further intensified public interest and political debate surrounding the matter. As pressure mounted, the Karnataka government ordered an SIT investigation into the alleged mass burial claims.