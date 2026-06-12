ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prakash Raj Breaks Silence On Dharmasthala Case Links, Says He Will Respond Publicly Soon

Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj has responded to reports and social media discussions linking his name to the ongoing Dharmasthala case. Calling the matter "extremely sensitive," the actor said he plans to address the issue publicly in the coming days and urged people not to believe rumours circulating online.

Taking to X, Prakash Raj said he had come across several news reports and discussions involving his name and felt it was important to clarify his position. He noted that the issue has deeply affected the faith of millions of devotees and therefore deserves a responsible response. In his post, the actor wrote, "Greetings to all. In the media and on social networks, some news regarding me about the Dharmasthala case has come to my attention and is being discussed."

Prakash Raj further stated that he is currently away but will personally speak to the media after returning. Until then, he requested the public to avoid believing unverified claims and speculation. "Since this is an extremely sensitive matter, and one that has hurt the faith of millions of devotees, it is also my duty to respond to such doubts," he wrote.