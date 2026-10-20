ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prahaar vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam's Film Leads Despite Monday Drop

Prahaar vs Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 4 ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: The box office clash between Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Nayyi Navelli has taken an interesting turn as both films entered their first Monday test. Released in theatres on October 16, the two Hindi films have followed different paths, with one exploring real-life criminal trials and the other mixing family comedy with supernatural mystery.

On day 4, Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, maintained its lead over Prahaar, collecting Rs 2.65 crore in India net collections. Meanwhile, Prahaar, featuring a story inspired by public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam's career, earned Rs 2 crore net. Both films witnessed a decline in collections after their Sunday growth, but Nayyi Navelli retained its advantage in the race.

Prahaar vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Nayyi Navelli opened with Rs 3.25 crore on Friday. Its collections rose to Rs 4 crore on Saturday and further increased to Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday. The film collected Rs 2.65 crore on Monday, registering a decline after its strong weekend performance. Even so, it remained ahead of Prahaar on day 4 and maintained its lead in total India net collections. With Rs 14.30 crore in India net earnings and Rs 19.28 crore in worldwide gross collections, the film has established an early advantage in the box office clash. Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story opened with Rs 2.35 crore on Friday, October 16. The film saw an improvement on Saturday, collecting Rs 3.15 crore, before recording Rs 3.65 crore on Sunday. However, its earnings declined to Rs 2 crore on Monday, reflecting the usual weekday challenge after the opening weekend. The film's total India net collection reached Rs 11.15 crore, with its India gross collection standing at Rs 13.26 crore. Its overseas gross collection reached Rs 2.15 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 15.41 crore.