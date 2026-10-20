Prahaar vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam's Film Leads Despite Monday Drop
Nayyi Navelli leads Prahaar at the box office on day 4, earning Rs 2.65 crore against Rs 2 crore as both films witness Monday declines.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 20, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: The box office clash between Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Nayyi Navelli has taken an interesting turn as both films entered their first Monday test. Released in theatres on October 16, the two Hindi films have followed different paths, with one exploring real-life criminal trials and the other mixing family comedy with supernatural mystery.
On day 4, Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, maintained its lead over Prahaar, collecting Rs 2.65 crore in India net collections. Meanwhile, Prahaar, featuring a story inspired by public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam's career, earned Rs 2 crore net. Both films witnessed a decline in collections after their Sunday growth, but Nayyi Navelli retained its advantage in the race.
Prahaar vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection
Nayyi Navelli opened with Rs 3.25 crore on Friday. Its collections rose to Rs 4 crore on Saturday and further increased to Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday. The film collected Rs 2.65 crore on Monday, registering a decline after its strong weekend performance. Even so, it remained ahead of Prahaar on day 4 and maintained its lead in total India net collections. With Rs 14.30 crore in India net earnings and Rs 19.28 crore in worldwide gross collections, the film has established an early advantage in the box office clash.
Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story opened with Rs 2.35 crore on Friday, October 16. The film saw an improvement on Saturday, collecting Rs 3.15 crore, before recording Rs 3.65 crore on Sunday. However, its earnings declined to Rs 2 crore on Monday, reflecting the usual weekday challenge after the opening weekend. The film's total India net collection reached Rs 11.15 crore, with its India gross collection standing at Rs 13.26 crore. Its overseas gross collection reached Rs 2.15 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 15.41 crore.
The gap between the films is evident in their overall collections. Nayyi Navelli leads with Rs 14.30 crore in India net earnings, while Prahaar has collected Rs 11.15 crore. The difference stands at Rs 3.15 crore in favour of Yami Gautam's film.
More About Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli
Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story has a runtime of 2 hours and 21 minutes. The biographical drama revisits defining criminal cases in Indian history and explores the role of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in legal battles surrounding the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai train attacks.
Nayyi Navelli, meanwhile, offers a very different theatrical experience. Set in Meerut, the film follows Mohini, played by Yami Gautam, whose arrival as a newlywed brings unexpected changes to a chaotic household. Her unusual behaviour leads her suspicious brother-in-law to wonder whether she might be a daayan. The film combines domestic humour, family drama, mythology and supernatural mystery. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film marks his Hindi directorial debut.