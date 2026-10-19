ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prahaar vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 3: Which Film Won The Opening Weekend Race?

Hyderabad: The box office clash between Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Nayyi Navelli continued on Sunday, October 18, with both films recording an increase in collections on their third day in theatres. However, Yami Gautam's horror comedy maintained its lead over the Rajkummar Rao-Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer. Both films were released in theatres on October 16, 2026, and witnessed growth over their Saturday collections.

While Nayyi Navelli has maintained its advantage in domestic collections, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story has also shown a steady upward trend over its opening weekend. Here's a closer look at the box office performance of both films on day 3.

The film also collected Rs 50 lakh overseas on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 2 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 12.86 crore. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao, Prahaar explores the role of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in some of India's defining criminal trials. The story revisits legal battles surrounding the 1993 Bombay Blasts and the 2008 Mumbai Train Attacks.

Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story collected Rs 3.65 crore net in India on its third day, Sunday. The film registered a 15.9 percent jump compared to its day 2 collection of Rs 3.15 crore, showing improved performance over the weekend. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film opened with Rs 2.35 crore net on Friday, October 16. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 9.15 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 10.86 crore.

Nayyi Navelli continued to stay ahead of Prahaar at the domestic box office on Sunday. The horror comedy collected Rs 4.40 crore net in India on day 3, registering a 10 percent increase over its Saturday collection of Rs 4 crore. The film began its theatrical run with Rs 3.25 crore net on Friday. The film has collected Rs 11.65 crore net in India so far, while its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 13.88 crore.

On the overseas front, the film earned Rs 50 lakh on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 2 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 15.88 crore. Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli stars Yami Gautam, Sunita Rajwar and Adinath Kothare. The film follows a seemingly perfect bride who brings happiness and order to a chaotic household in Meerut. However, her brother-in-law begins to suspect that the woman who appears to be a blessing for the family could be hiding a sinister secret.

Prahaar vs Nayyi Navelli: Who Is Ahead at the Box Office?

After three days in theatres, Nayyi Navelli has established a clear lead over Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story in India and worldwide collections. The horror comedy has earned Rs 11.65 crore net domestically, compared to Prahaar's Rs 9.15 crore. The difference between their India net collections stands at Rs 2.50 crore. In worldwide gross collections, Nayyi Navelli leads with Rs 15.88 crore against Prahaar's Rs 12.86 crore.

Both films recorded growth on Sunday, but Prahaar registered the higher percentage increase over its previous day's collection. Whether it can narrow the gap during the weekdays remains to be seen. For now, Yami Gautam's horror comedy is ahead in the opening weekend race, while Prahaar will look to build on its steady growth as its theatrical run continues.