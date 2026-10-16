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Prahaar X Review: Rajkummar Rao's Performance Stands Out In A Film Divided Over Its Execution

Prahaar receives mixed reviews, with viewers praising Rajkummar Rao's performance and gripping courtroom scenes while criticising its pacing, screenplay and underutilisation of Wamiqa Gabbi.

Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review
Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam has arrived in theatres on October 16, and the first reviews from moviegoers are out. The courtroom drama, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, has received mixed reactions, with several viewers praising its courtroom sequences and powerful performances, while others feel the film struggles with its pacing and fails to explore its subject in enough depth.

The film follows senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam's role in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rather than presenting a conventional biopic, it focuses on the legal battle that followed one of the darkest chapters in the country's history.

Prahaar X review: What are viewers saying?

Positive reviews have highlighted the film's gripping courtroom drama, writing and performances. One X user called it a "gripping, emotionally charged courtroom drama that shakes you to the core". The reviewer praised director Avinash Arun's handling of the material, noting how the courtroom arguments and the emotional father-son relationship come together to keep the narrative engaging.

The moviegoer also highlighted the film's recreation of the 26/11 attacks at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), describing the sequence as chilling. Several courtroom moments received special mention, including the sequence in which Nikam challenges Kasab's claim of being a juvenile and a young girl's testimony about the horrors of that night.

The performances have also emerged as a major talking point. Rajkummar Rao has received praise for bringing intensity and conviction to the role of Nikam. One review described his performance as "powerful, commanding, and razor-sharp", while another called his transformation one of the film's biggest strengths.

Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review
Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review (Photo: X)

Lalit Prabhakar's portrayal of Kasab has also drawn appreciation. A social media user described his performance as unsettling and controlled, praising him for avoiding unnecessary theatrics. Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi have also earned praise for adding weight to the courtroom drama. Child actor Dior Ranju Varghese was singled out for a crucial courtroom sequence. However, not everyone has been impressed with the film.

Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review
Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review (Photo: X)

Prahaar X review: Why are some viewers disappointed?

Some viewers feel that Prahaar falls short of its potential despite having a compelling real-life story at its centre. One review called it a "disappointing" attempt, arguing that the screenplay meanders and includes detours that affect the pace. The reviewer also criticised the direction and felt Rajkummar Rao looked awkward in some courtroom scenes.

Another viewer described the film as an "underwhelming attempt", pointing out that its runtime works against it. According to the X user, the narrative keeps revisiting the same points without building enough momentum. While the courtroom scenes provide a few strong moments, the film reportedly loses energy outside these portions.

Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review
Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review (Photo: X)

Rajkummar Rao's performance has also attracted criticism over his accent, with some viewers feeling that it slips at times and prevents the character from feeling entirely convincing. Wamiqa Gabbi, meanwhile, has been described as underutilised, with her role offering limited scope to make an impact.

A more balanced review called Prahaar a "decent attempt", praising its powerful speeches and courtroom moments but suggesting that a tighter edit could have made the film more gripping. The reviewer felt that the film has worthwhile things to say but lacks the consistency needed to become a truly compelling courtroom drama.

Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review
Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review (Photo: X)

More about Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam stars Rajkummar Rao as the senior lawyer, with Wamiqa Gabbi in a key role. Avinash Arun Dhaware has directed the film. Nikam had earlier clarified that the film is not a conventional biopic but a courtroom drama centred on the trial of Ajmal Kasab. He also spoke about the emotional experience of watching the film, recalling the personal hardships he faced while handling high-profile cases.

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  2. Prahaar Release Date Announced: Which Of Ujjwal Nikam's Most Controversial Cases Will Feature In Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Film?
  3. Stree 3 Release Date Postponed: Dinesh Vijan Reveals When Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Film May Arrive

TAGGED:

PRAHAAR TWITTER REVIEW
RAJKUMMAR RAO COURTROOM DRAMA
PRAHAAR UNTOLD STORY UJJWAL NIKAM
UJJWAL NIKAM BIOPIC
PRAHAAR X REVIEW

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