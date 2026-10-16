Prahaar X Review: Rajkummar Rao's Performance Stands Out In A Film Divided Over Its Execution
Prahaar receives mixed reviews, with viewers praising Rajkummar Rao's performance and gripping courtroom scenes while criticising its pacing, screenplay and underutilisation of Wamiqa Gabbi.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 16, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam has arrived in theatres on October 16, and the first reviews from moviegoers are out. The courtroom drama, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, has received mixed reactions, with several viewers praising its courtroom sequences and powerful performances, while others feel the film struggles with its pacing and fails to explore its subject in enough depth.
The film follows senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam's role in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rather than presenting a conventional biopic, it focuses on the legal battle that followed one of the darkest chapters in the country's history.
Prahaar X review: What are viewers saying?
Positive reviews have highlighted the film's gripping courtroom drama, writing and performances. One X user called it a "gripping, emotionally charged courtroom drama that shakes you to the core". The reviewer praised director Avinash Arun's handling of the material, noting how the courtroom arguments and the emotional father-son relationship come together to keep the narrative engaging.
The moviegoer also highlighted the film's recreation of the 26/11 attacks at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), describing the sequence as chilling. Several courtroom moments received special mention, including the sequence in which Nikam challenges Kasab's claim of being a juvenile and a young girl's testimony about the horrors of that night.
#OneWordReview... #Prahaar: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some stories MUST be told – this is one of those... Gripping, emotionally charged courtroom drama that shakes you to the core... Brilliant writing, powerhouse performances, razor-sharp courtroom sequences. #PrahaarReview We have read the news reports... We have watched the news bulletins... We have followed the developments surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks... But what makes #Prahaar a compelling cinematic experience is its gripping portrayal of what unfolded *inside the courtroom*, how the prosecution pieced together the evidence, and above all, how #UjjwalNikam fought to bring the perpetrator to justice. Director #AvinashArun deserves the highest praise... His command over the material, the performances, and the drama is remarkable... The tension, arguments and counter-arguments, along with the sensitive father-son relationship, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, making those 2 hours and 20 minutes thoroughly engaging... The taut screenwriting is one of the biggest strengths of #Prahaar. The recreation of Kasab's barbaric attack at CST, where innocent people were killed and wounded, is chilling and evokes a range of emotions – anger, grief, helplessness, heartbreak, and profound sadness. A few unforgettable moments in the narrative also deserve a special mention [without spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence where Ujjwal Nikam dismantles Kasab's claim of being a juvenile ⭐ The powerful pre-interval block ⭐ The post-interval sequence in which a young girl testifies against Kasab, reliving the horrors of that fateful night ⭐ The finale Brilliant writing. Brilliant acting. Brilliant execution. #RajkummarRao is exceptional as #UjjwalNikam... Powerful, commanding, and razor-sharp, he brings immense conviction and intensity to the role... Yet another remarkable performance from an actor who is, without doubt, among the finest talents in the business. #LalitPrabhakar as Kasab is outstanding... Unsettling and controlled, he avoids unnecessary histrionics, delivering a portrayal that leaves a lasting impression. #WamiqaGabbi makes her presence count in a narrative dominated by intense legal proceedings... #JaideepAhlawat is flawless, as always, lending weight and authority to the drama. #SikandarKher is fantastic... His courtroom sequences, as well as the scene with his family in a restaurant, are splendid... #AshishVidyarthi is top notch, bringing immense credibility and authenticity to his part. #RitwikSahore makes a strong impression despite sharing screen space with several stalwarts... #AjinkyaDeo leaves a mark. A special word of appreciation for child actor #DiorRanjuVarghese, who delivers a stunning performance in a crucial courtroom sequence soon after the interval. There's no scope for songs here, and one doesn't miss them either... The background score is what matters, and it is a major plus, enhancing the tension and emotional impact at crucial junctures. Final word? A must-watch experience!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2026
The performances have also emerged as a major talking point. Rajkummar Rao has received praise for bringing intensity and conviction to the role of Nikam. One review described his performance as "powerful, commanding, and razor-sharp", while another called his transformation one of the film's biggest strengths.
Lalit Prabhakar's portrayal of Kasab has also drawn appreciation. A social media user described his performance as unsettling and controlled, praising him for avoiding unnecessary theatrics. Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi have also earned praise for adding weight to the courtroom drama. Child actor Dior Ranju Varghese was singled out for a crucial courtroom sequence. However, not everyone has been impressed with the film.
Prahaar X review: Why are some viewers disappointed?
Some viewers feel that Prahaar falls short of its potential despite having a compelling real-life story at its centre. One review called it a "disappointing" attempt, arguing that the screenplay meanders and includes detours that affect the pace. The reviewer also criticised the direction and felt Rajkummar Rao looked awkward in some courtroom scenes.
Another viewer described the film as an "underwhelming attempt", pointing out that its runtime works against it. According to the X user, the narrative keeps revisiting the same points without building enough momentum. While the courtroom scenes provide a few strong moments, the film reportedly loses energy outside these portions.
Rajkummar Rao's performance has also attracted criticism over his accent, with some viewers feeling that it slips at times and prevents the character from feeling entirely convincing. Wamiqa Gabbi, meanwhile, has been described as underutilised, with her role offering limited scope to make an impact.
A more balanced review called Prahaar a "decent attempt", praising its powerful speeches and courtroom moments but suggesting that a tighter edit could have made the film more gripping. The reviewer felt that the film has worthwhile things to say but lacks the consistency needed to become a truly compelling courtroom drama.
More about Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam stars Rajkummar Rao as the senior lawyer, with Wamiqa Gabbi in a key role. Avinash Arun Dhaware has directed the film. Nikam had earlier clarified that the film is not a conventional biopic but a courtroom drama centred on the trial of Ajmal Kasab. He also spoke about the emotional experience of watching the film, recalling the personal hardships he faced while handling high-profile cases.