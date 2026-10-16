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Prahaar X Review: Rajkummar Rao's Performance Stands Out In A Film Divided Over Its Execution

Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam has arrived in theatres on October 16, and the first reviews from moviegoers are out. The courtroom drama, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, has received mixed reactions, with several viewers praising its courtroom sequences and powerful performances, while others feel the film struggles with its pacing and fails to explore its subject in enough depth.

The film follows senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam's role in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rather than presenting a conventional biopic, it focuses on the legal battle that followed one of the darkest chapters in the country's history.

Prahaar X review: What are viewers saying? Positive reviews have highlighted the film's gripping courtroom drama, writing and performances. One X user called it a "gripping, emotionally charged courtroom drama that shakes you to the core". The reviewer praised director Avinash Arun's handling of the material, noting how the courtroom arguments and the emotional father-son relationship come together to keep the narrative engaging. The moviegoer also highlighted the film's recreation of the 26/11 attacks at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), describing the sequence as chilling. Several courtroom moments received special mention, including the sequence in which Nikam challenges Kasab's claim of being a juvenile and a young girl's testimony about the horrors of that night. The performances have also emerged as a major talking point. Rajkummar Rao has received praise for bringing intensity and conviction to the role of Nikam. One review described his performance as "powerful, commanding, and razor-sharp", while another called his transformation one of the film's biggest strengths. Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review (Photo: X) Lalit Prabhakar's portrayal of Kasab has also drawn appreciation. A social media user described his performance as unsettling and controlled, praising him for avoiding unnecessary theatrics. Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi have also earned praise for adding weight to the courtroom drama. Child actor Dior Ranju Varghese was singled out for a crucial courtroom sequence. However, not everyone has been impressed with the film. Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam X Review (Photo: X)