Prahaar Release Date Announced: Which Of Ujjwal Nikam's Most Controversial Cases Will Feature In Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Film?
Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story will revisit some of Ujjwal Nikam's most controversial and high-profile cases. The Rajkummar Rao-starrer releases in August 2026.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 9, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story have officially announced the film's release date. Starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, the courtroom drama based on the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam will arrive in theatres on August 7, 2026.
Inspired by real-life events that shook the nation, Prahaar is expected to revisit some of the most controversial criminal cases handled by Nikam during his prominent legal career.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the release date on social media and wrote, “DINESH VIJAN - RAJKUMMAR RAO TEAM UP ONCE AGAIN: ‘PRAHAAR – THE UJJWAL NIKAM STORY’ RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED… Producer Dinesh Vijan has announced the release date of the much-awaited #Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story: 7 Aug 2026. Inspired by events that shook the nation, the film promises a gripping and hard-hitting narrative.”
#Xclusiv... DINESH VIJAN - RAJKUMMAR RAO TEAM UP ONCE AGAIN: 'PRAHAAR - THE UJJWAL NIKAM STORY' RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED... Producer Dinesh Vijan has announced the release date of the much-awaited #Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story: 7 Aug 2026.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2026
Inspired by events that shook the… pic.twitter.com/psEv41L90s
Unlike a conventional biopic, Prahaar is being positioned as an intense courtroom drama that explores the legal battles, emotional pressures, and challenges faced while prosecuting some of India's most sensitive criminal cases.
Among the major cases expected to feature in the film are the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial, both of which played a defining role in Nikam's career. The film is also expected to touch upon other landmark cases that brought him national recognition as one of India's most prominent prosecutors.
For those unfamiliar with his journey, Ujjwal Nikam has spent decades handling several criminal trials. He gained nationwide attention for successfully prosecuting the accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case and later played a crucial role in the trial of Ajmal Kasab following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Over the years, he has also been involved in cases such as the Shakti Mills gangrape case, the Kopardi rape and murder case, the Ahmednagar rape and murder case, and the murder case of music baron Gulshan Kumar.
Rajkummar Rao has undergone a significant physical transformation to portray Nikam on screen. Earlier this year, the actor revealed that he gained nearly 9-10 kilograms for the role and avoided prosthetics to achieve an authentic look.
“My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically, which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through my hard work, which I’ve achieved in Nikam, be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age),” Rao had shared on Instagram.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and directed by Avinash Arun, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.
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