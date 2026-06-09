ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prahaar Release Date Announced: Which Of Ujjwal Nikam's Most Controversial Cases Will Feature In Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Film?

Ujjwal Nikam's Most Controversial Cases Will Feature In Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Prahaar ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: The makers of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story have officially announced the film's release date. Starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, the courtroom drama based on the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam will arrive in theatres on August 7, 2026. Inspired by real-life events that shook the nation, Prahaar is expected to revisit some of the most controversial criminal cases handled by Nikam during his prominent legal career. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the release date on social media and wrote, “DINESH VIJAN - RAJKUMMAR RAO TEAM UP ONCE AGAIN: ‘PRAHAAR – THE UJJWAL NIKAM STORY’ RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED… Producer Dinesh Vijan has announced the release date of the much-awaited #Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story: 7 Aug 2026. Inspired by events that shook the nation, the film promises a gripping and hard-hitting narrative.” Unlike a conventional biopic, Prahaar is being positioned as an intense courtroom drama that explores the legal battles, emotional pressures, and challenges faced while prosecuting some of India's most sensitive criminal cases.