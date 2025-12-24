ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pradeep Advaitham On Champion: 'A Fictional Story Set Against Real History, Meant To Connect With Today's Generation'

Hyderabad: With Champion set for a worldwide release on December 25, director Pradeep Advaitham addressed the media at a press meet and spoke about the film's story, casting choices, music, and challenges. The film, presented by Zee Studios, stars Roshann Meka and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles and is produced by Swapna Cinema.

What is Champion about?

Champion is a fictional story inspired by the Byranpally incident. Director Pradeep Advaitham clarified that Byranpally and the story of Michael are not the same. He said that if Byranpally were to be portrayed directly, it would have suited a documentary format. To connect with the present generation, the team chose to place a fictional character within that backdrop.

Michael Williams, the protagonist, is a football player born and brought up in Secunderabad. His ambition is to go to England, and the story unfolds from his perspective.

Did you have Roshan in mind while writing the story?

The director said he narrated the story to producer Swapna Dutt in 2019. She liked it immediately, though there was no actor finalised at the time. Work halted during the pandemic. Since the hero's role required Anglo-Indian features, the team searched accordingly. During that time, Roshan's wedding news came out, and Swapna Dutt suggested him. Roshan liked the story and agreed to come on board.

Pradeep Advaitham stated that Swapna Dutt backs stories strongly and was willing to make the film with a new actor. He added that such backing is rare.

How has Roshan performed in the film?

The director said Roshan did '200 per cent justice" to the role. He revealed that Roshan heard the story in 2021 and waited nearly three years for the film to take shape, despite having opportunities to do other projects.

According to the director, it is unusual for a newcomer to wait that long. He expressed confidence that the wait would pay off and said audiences will remember Roshan and his character after watching the film.

Why was Anaswara Rajan cast as the female lead?

The team wanted a heroine close to Roshan's age who could also deliver a strong performance. After discussions and a look test, Anaswara Rajan was finalised.

The director also mentioned that Anaswara dubbed for herself in Telugu. She practised extensively and delivered the dialogues well, showing dedication to the role.

What role does Nandamuri Kalyan Chakravarthy play in the film?

Kalyan Chakravarthy plays an important character with a strong presence in the story. The director said this casting was suggested by Swapna Dutt. Though earlier collaborations did not work out, he agreed to this film after hearing the script.

What about Archana's role?