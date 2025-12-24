Pradeep Advaitham On Champion: 'A Fictional Story Set Against Real History, Meant To Connect With Today's Generation'
Director Pradeep Advaitham says Champion blends fiction with history, praises Roshan's dedication, Anaswara's performance, Mickey J Meyer's music, and strong backing from Swapna Cinema.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 24, 2025 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: With Champion set for a worldwide release on December 25, director Pradeep Advaitham addressed the media at a press meet and spoke about the film's story, casting choices, music, and challenges. The film, presented by Zee Studios, stars Roshann Meka and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles and is produced by Swapna Cinema.
What is Champion about?
Champion is a fictional story inspired by the Byranpally incident. Director Pradeep Advaitham clarified that Byranpally and the story of Michael are not the same. He said that if Byranpally were to be portrayed directly, it would have suited a documentary format. To connect with the present generation, the team chose to place a fictional character within that backdrop.
Michael Williams, the protagonist, is a football player born and brought up in Secunderabad. His ambition is to go to England, and the story unfolds from his perspective.
Did you have Roshan in mind while writing the story?
The director said he narrated the story to producer Swapna Dutt in 2019. She liked it immediately, though there was no actor finalised at the time. Work halted during the pandemic. Since the hero's role required Anglo-Indian features, the team searched accordingly. During that time, Roshan's wedding news came out, and Swapna Dutt suggested him. Roshan liked the story and agreed to come on board.
Pradeep Advaitham stated that Swapna Dutt backs stories strongly and was willing to make the film with a new actor. He added that such backing is rare.
How has Roshan performed in the film?
The director said Roshan did '200 per cent justice" to the role. He revealed that Roshan heard the story in 2021 and waited nearly three years for the film to take shape, despite having opportunities to do other projects.
According to the director, it is unusual for a newcomer to wait that long. He expressed confidence that the wait would pay off and said audiences will remember Roshan and his character after watching the film.
Why was Anaswara Rajan cast as the female lead?
The team wanted a heroine close to Roshan's age who could also deliver a strong performance. After discussions and a look test, Anaswara Rajan was finalised.
The director also mentioned that Anaswara dubbed for herself in Telugu. She practised extensively and delivered the dialogues well, showing dedication to the role.
What role does Nandamuri Kalyan Chakravarthy play in the film?
Kalyan Chakravarthy plays an important character with a strong presence in the story. The director said this casting was suggested by Swapna Dutt. Though earlier collaborations did not work out, he agreed to this film after hearing the script.
What about Archana's role?
Archana plays the wife of Kalyan Chakravarthy. Her character is part of the Byron Pally village setting.
How important is Mickey J Meyer's music to the film?
Pradeep Advaitham described Champion as one of the best albums in Mickey J Meyer's career. He said the soundtrack includes multiple genres and that all songs have been well-received.
He added that the background score is equally strong. Though Mickey currently lives in the US, he came to India specifically to work on this film.
What were the main challenges while directing this film?
The director said the strong production support reduced practical challenges. He credited cinematographer Madi, editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and music director Mickey J Meyer for forming a reliable team. According to him, the main challenge was living up to the trust placed in him by the producers.
How would you describe Roshan's work ethic?
Pradeep Advaitham said Roshan is sincere and hardworking. He added that the actor's maturity and commitment were evident throughout the shoot and found his attitude inspiring.
How is Champion different from earlier films based on the Telangana armed struggle?
The director said the film attempts to present a historical backdrop in a cinematic and engaging way. He said that the film will have done its job if audiences leave with a clearer understanding of what happened and what it all means.
He also noted that many stories connected to the land and its history remain untold, and Champion is an attempt to explore one such narrative.
What did this film teach you as a director?
Pradeep Advaitham said Champion marks his return to filmmaking after a long gap. He attributed the film's completion to persistence and belief. He expressed gratitude to Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinemas for trusting the story and backing it with a proper budget.
He also mentioned working as a showrunner for the web series Save the Tigers during the pandemic, which he said was a successful project.
Ram Charan compared Champion to Lagaan at the trailer launch. How did you react?
The director said he was surprised by the comparison. He said that while the film is hero-centric, it also has several strong supporting characters and revolves around the conflict between the protagonist and the village of Byron Pally.
What kind of films do you want to make next?
Pradeep Advaitham said his future plans depend on Champion’s results. He added that drama is his strength as a filmmaker and that he prefers stories with strong emotional grounding.