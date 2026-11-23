ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhu Deva Returns To Direction After Five Years, Teams Up With Vishnu Manchu For Bilingual Action Thriller VM 24

Prabhu Deva Returns To Direction After Five Years, Teams Up With Vishnu Manchu For Bilingual Action Thriller VM 24 ( Photo: Prabhu Deva - X )

Hyderabad: Actor, filmmaker and choreographer Prabhu Deva is returning to filmmaking after five years. He has officially announced his next directorial venture, which will feature Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. Titled VM 24 for now, the film is planned as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual action thriller.

The announcement came on November 23, on Vishnu’s 45th birthday. Prabhu Deva chose the occasion to reveal their collaboration and shared a special birthday message for the actor. The project will also be an important one for Vishnu as it will introduce him to Tamil cinema.

Announcing the film on social media, Prabhu Deva wrote, “Happy Birthday to My Hero and little Brother Vishnu Manchu! Making this celebration even more special and colourful with VM 24! Prabhu Deva × VISHNU MANCHU.” The makers have not shared much about the film yet. Its plot, shooting schedule and other details are still awaited. The names of the remaining cast and crew members are also yet to be announced.