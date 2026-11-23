Prabhu Deva Returns To Direction After Five Years, Teams Up With Vishnu Manchu For Bilingual Action Thriller VM 24
Prabhu Deva announces his directorial comeback with Vishnu Manchu's upcoming Tamil-Telugu action thriller, VM 24, marking the actor's debut in Tamil cinema.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 23, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor, filmmaker and choreographer Prabhu Deva is returning to filmmaking after five years. He has officially announced his next directorial venture, which will feature Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. Titled VM 24 for now, the film is planned as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual action thriller.
The announcement came on November 23, on Vishnu’s 45th birthday. Prabhu Deva chose the occasion to reveal their collaboration and shared a special birthday message for the actor. The project will also be an important one for Vishnu as it will introduce him to Tamil cinema.
Announcing the film on social media, Prabhu Deva wrote, “Happy Birthday to My Hero and little Brother Vishnu Manchu! Making this celebration even more special and colourful with VM 24! Prabhu Deva × VISHNU MANCHU.”
Happy Birthday, to My Hero and little Brother @iVishnuManchu! ❤️ Making this celebration even more special and colourful with VM 24! PRABHU DEVA × VISHNU MANCHU 🌟 #VM24 #PrabhuDeva https://t.co/ZleMT4GuVv— Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) November 23, 2026
The makers have not shared much about the film yet. Its plot, shooting schedule and other details are still awaited. The names of the remaining cast and crew members are also yet to be announced.
VM 24 will be Prabhu Deva’s first directorial project since Radhe (2021). The action film featured Salman Khan as a police officer who takes on a dangerous criminal and his gang. Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff were also part of the cast. The film was released directly on OTT and was based on the South Korean film The Outlaws (2017), starring Don Lee.
Vishnu’s last major release was Kannappa, in which he played the lead role. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film was based on the story of a hunter who gives up his disbelief and becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva. Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal appeared in special roles.
Prabhu Deva, who continues to work as an actor, was recently seen in Badass Ravikumar alongside Himesh Reshammiya. His upcoming films include Maharagni: Queen of Queens, Moonwalk and Bang Bang. He is also part of Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, which stars Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.