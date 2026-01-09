The Raja Saab Box Office Prediction Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Eyes Rs 15-20 Cr Opening In India Despite Mixed Reviews
Prabhas's The Raja Saab opens in theatres with strong advance bookings and low competition, eyeing a solid Day 1 box office collection despite mixed reviews.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 9, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Prabhas's film The Raja Saab hit theatres today, January 9, and is aiming for a good opening number at the box office. With Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan postponed, The Raja Saab is going to face significantly less competition at the pan-Indian box office. Thus, this situation could help the film register a solid Day 1 collection across domestic and overseas markets.
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy and marks Prabhas's first full-fledged entry into the horror genre. The film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab has collected Rs 6.95 crore by morning shows on its opening day in India. By the end of the day, the film is likely to earn Rs 15-20 crore at the domestic market.
On the global front, The Raja Saab has already delivered impressive numbers even before its theatrical release. The film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide in advance bookings. If walk-in audiences remain steady throughout the day, the worldwide Day 1 collection is expected to be strong as well.
Social media reactions to the film have been mixed so far. Many viewers have praised the film's visuals, background score, and Prabhas's performance in a different role. Nevertheless, a portion of the audience has expressed concern over the film's pace and narrative. Even so, trade analysts believe that Prabhas's star power, along with the film's genre of appeal, can still enable it to clock decent collections over the opening weekend.
The Raja Saab is about a young man played by Prabhas who tries to take back his ancestral property, which is an old and deserted cinema theatre called Raja Deluxe. What begins as a harmless task quickly turns ominous, as the mission witnesses numerous paranormal incidents, revealing unsavoury family secrets loaded with humour and horror.
The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as the villain, along with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab in important roles. Karthik Palani is the cinematographer of the film, and the music is scored by Thaman S.
