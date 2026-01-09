ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab Box Office Prediction Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Eyes Rs 15-20 Cr Opening In India Despite Mixed Reviews

The Raja Saab Box Office Prediction Day 1 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Prabhas's film The Raja Saab hit theatres today, January 9, and is aiming for a good opening number at the box office. With Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan postponed, The Raja Saab is going to face significantly less competition at the pan-Indian box office. Thus, this situation could help the film register a solid Day 1 collection across domestic and overseas markets. Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy and marks Prabhas's first full-fledged entry into the horror genre. The film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab has collected Rs 6.95 crore by morning shows on its opening day in India. By the end of the day, the film is likely to earn Rs 15-20 crore at the domestic market.