The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Film Sees Nearly 50% Drop, Earns Over Rs 90 Cr In India

Hyderabad: The recently released film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role and directed by Maruthi, hit the big screens on January 9 2026, after many delays. Despite a strong opening at the box office, the second day collections of the film dropped amid mixed audience response. The film nearly faced a drop of 50% in earnings compared to the opening day collection.

Prabhas's star power may have ensured a great opening for The Raja Saab, but early signs suggest that the film may not be able to hold well in the coming days.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2

As per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab bagged Rs 27.83 crore on Day 2 at the Indian box office. It dropped sharply by 48.22% from its opening day collection of Rs 53.75 crore. With this, the total India net collection of the film, including paid previews, now stands at Rs 90.73 crore.

The Raja Saab has grossed Rs 138.4 crore worldwide, with approximately Rs 30 crore coming from overseas markets.