The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Film Sees Nearly 50% Drop, Earns Over Rs 90 Cr In India
The Raja Saab saw a nearly 50% drop on Day 2, as mixed reviews impacted its box office momentum despite a strong opening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 11, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: The recently released film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role and directed by Maruthi, hit the big screens on January 9 2026, after many delays. Despite a strong opening at the box office, the second day collections of the film dropped amid mixed audience response. The film nearly faced a drop of 50% in earnings compared to the opening day collection.
Prabhas's star power may have ensured a great opening for The Raja Saab, but early signs suggest that the film may not be able to hold well in the coming days.
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2
As per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab bagged Rs 27.83 crore on Day 2 at the Indian box office. It dropped sharply by 48.22% from its opening day collection of Rs 53.75 crore. With this, the total India net collection of the film, including paid previews, now stands at Rs 90.73 crore.
The Raja Saab has grossed Rs 138.4 crore worldwide, with approximately Rs 30 crore coming from overseas markets.
Occupancy Rates In Theatres
Telugu (2D) Occupancy - 44%
Hindi (2D) Occupancy - 12.95%
Tamil (2D) Occupancy - 21.11%
Mixed Reviews Affect Word Of Mouth
A section of viewers praised director Maruthi, the film's visuals, and Prabhas's screen presence. However, not all reactions were positive. A section of the audience expressed disappointment, particularly with the pacing. A user wrote, "#TheRajaSaab Second Half review: Too stretched and the theme doesn't even stick to horror or hypnosis, and in the end it becomes good over evil. No proper justification for the antagonist's acts; it felt like a more comfortable screenplay than an objective-driven one. Overall verdict: 2.75/5."
About The Raja Saab
The Raja Saab follows the story of a young man, played by Prabhas, who sets out to reclaim his ancestral property - an abandoned cinema hall called Raja Deluxe. What begins as a straightforward task soon takes a dark turn as paranormal incidents unfold and long-buried family secrets come to light, mixing horror with humour.
The film stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, along with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab in key roles. Cinematography is by Karthik Palani, while music is composed by Thaman S.
