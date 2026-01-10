ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Records Lowest Opening Since Pandemic, Still Crosses Rs 60 Cr

Hyderabad: Prabhas's recently released film The Raja Saab hit theatres on January 9 and received mixed reactions from audiences. The divided response notwithstanding, the horror comedy managed to have a strong opening at the Indian box office as it crossed the Rs 60 crore mark on the first day, including paid previews. However, when compared to Prabhas's recent big-budget releases, The Raja Saab has recorded the weakest opening for the actor since the pandemic.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned Rs 54.15 crore on its opening day across India. In addition to this, the film had collected Rs 9.15 crore from paid previews on Thursday. With these numbers combined, the total Day 1 India collection stood at Rs 63.3 crore.

Despite being a decent figure by normal standards, it is still lower than earlier Prabhas films. The opening day figures for his previous films, Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, were significantly superior, with each collecting Rs 90 crore and Rs 95 crore, respectively. Even Adipurush, which later saw a sharp decline, had opened at Rs 86 crore. In that context, The Raja Saab marks Prabhas's lowest opening since theatres resumed normal operations after the pandemic.

Occupancy Rates In Theatres

Telugu (2D) Occupancy - 57.16%

Hindi (2D) Occupancy - 15.63%

Tamil (2D) Occupancy - 22.61%