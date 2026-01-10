The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Records Lowest Opening Since Pandemic, Still Crosses Rs 60 Cr
The Raja Saab collected over Rs 60 crore in India on Day 1, including previews, marking Prabhas's lowest post-pandemic opening despite a strong overall start.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 10, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST
Hyderabad: Prabhas's recently released film The Raja Saab hit theatres on January 9 and received mixed reactions from audiences. The divided response notwithstanding, the horror comedy managed to have a strong opening at the Indian box office as it crossed the Rs 60 crore mark on the first day, including paid previews. However, when compared to Prabhas's recent big-budget releases, The Raja Saab has recorded the weakest opening for the actor since the pandemic.
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned Rs 54.15 crore on its opening day across India. In addition to this, the film had collected Rs 9.15 crore from paid previews on Thursday. With these numbers combined, the total Day 1 India collection stood at Rs 63.3 crore.
Despite being a decent figure by normal standards, it is still lower than earlier Prabhas films. The opening day figures for his previous films, Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, were significantly superior, with each collecting Rs 90 crore and Rs 95 crore, respectively. Even Adipurush, which later saw a sharp decline, had opened at Rs 86 crore. In that context, The Raja Saab marks Prabhas's lowest opening since theatres resumed normal operations after the pandemic.
Occupancy Rates In Theatres
Telugu (2D) Occupancy - 57.16%
Hindi (2D) Occupancy - 15.63%
Tamil (2D) Occupancy - 22.61%
Kannada (2D) Occupancy - 15.53%
Malayalam (2D) Occupancy - 11.62%
Telugu (DOLBY CINE) Occupancy - 24.93%
Hindi (DOLBY CINE) Occupancy - 12.50%
Telugu (4DX) Occupancy - 32.93%
Comparison With Other Big Releases
Despite being Prabhas's weakest post-pandemic opening, The Raja Saab still managed to outperform the opening day collections of several blockbusters. The film's Day 1 earnings were higher than Jawan (Rs 64 crore), Animal (Rs 63 crore), Leo (Rs 64.80 crore), and the recent blockbuster Dhurandhar (Rs 28 crore).
About The Raja Saab
The Raja Saab revolves around a young man, played by Prabhas, who attempts to reclaim his ancestral property - an abandoned cinema theatre named Raja Deluxe. What begins as a simple task soon turns dark, as paranormal events unfold and hidden family secrets come to light, blending elements of horror and humour.
The film features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, alongside Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab in key roles. Cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, while the music is composed by Thaman S. How the film performs in the coming days will determine its overall box office fate.
READ MORE
The Raja Saab X Review: Does Prabhas And Maruthi's Film Deliver The Scares And Entertainment?