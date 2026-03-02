Prabhas Starrer Salaar 2 Set To Go On Floors Soon, Producer Calls Sequel An 'Absolute Behemoth'
Vijay Kiragandur confirms Salaar 2 will begin production soon, calling it an "absolute behemoth" as anticipation builds around Prabhas' much-awaited sequel.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 2, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Producer Vijay Kiragandur has confirmed that Salaar 2, starring Prabhas, will soon go on floors. Calling the sequel "an absolute behemoth," Kiragandur said the team is gearing up to begin production shortly.
Kiragandur, who heads Hombale Films, shared the update in an interview with a magazine. He said the excitement around the sequel is massive, and the makers are receiving constant messages from fans asking for updates.
"Prashanth Neel is one of the finest directors working today, and like all great artists, he is his own toughest critic," Kiragandur said, referring to Prashanth Neel, who directed the first part. He added that while Neel may have felt the first film could have done more, the numbers tell a different story.
The first instalment, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, emerged as a major success at the global box office. It also performed strongly on streaming platforms and became one of the most-watched Indian films on OTT after its release.
"Building on that massive foundation, Salaar 2 is going to be an absolute behemoth. We are constantly inundated with fan requests regarding its development, and we are thrilled to share that we will be diving into production on it very soon," Kiragandur said.
Apart from speaking about Salaar 2, Kiragandur also opened up about his larger vision for Indian cinema. He said Hombale Films is expanding into overseas distribution, with a goal to take Indian stories to a global audience.
The banner is known for backing blockbuster franchises like Kantara and the KGF series, both of which helped Kannada cinema reach audiences across India and overseas. According to Kiragandur, the aim is not limited to Kannada films alone.
"Our objective goes beyond Kannada cinema. We want to take all Indian stories global. India has many deeply rooted cultural stories, and we have only just started exploring them," he said.
He added that the production house is not restricting itself to any one industry. It is open to distributing South Asian films as well as content from other regions, including Latin America. Kiragandur recalled how audiences from Latin America connected strongly with Kantara, which later led to its Spanish release.
He also spoke about backing underdog stories with strong cultural roots. According to him, authenticity is the key. "If we are deeply invested in a story and it is told honestly, we don't worry about formulas," he said.
Kiragandur pointed out that Salaar did not have traditional lip-sync songs, which are usually seen as important for commercial entertainers. Despite that, the film won audiences' hearts worldwide.
