Prabhas Starrer Salaar 2 Set To Go On Floors Soon, Producer Calls Sequel An 'Absolute Behemoth'

Hyderabad: Producer Vijay Kiragandur has confirmed that Salaar 2, starring Prabhas, will soon go on floors. Calling the sequel "an absolute behemoth," Kiragandur said the team is gearing up to begin production shortly.

Kiragandur, who heads Hombale Films, shared the update in an interview with a magazine. He said the excitement around the sequel is massive, and the makers are receiving constant messages from fans asking for updates.

"Prashanth Neel is one of the finest directors working today, and like all great artists, he is his own toughest critic," Kiragandur said, referring to Prashanth Neel, who directed the first part. He added that while Neel may have felt the first film could have done more, the numbers tell a different story.

The first instalment, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, emerged as a major success at the global box office. It also performed strongly on streaming platforms and became one of the most-watched Indian films on OTT after its release.

"Building on that massive foundation, Salaar 2 is going to be an absolute behemoth. We are constantly inundated with fan requests regarding its development, and we are thrilled to share that we will be diving into production on it very soon," Kiragandur said.

Apart from speaking about Salaar 2, Kiragandur also opened up about his larger vision for Indian cinema. He said Hombale Films is expanding into overseas distribution, with a goal to take Indian stories to a global audience.