ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Watch Dhurandhar 2 In Theatre Amid Spirit Buzz; Fans Praise Grounded Gesture

Photos circulating on social media show the actor and director settling into their premium seats just as the screening began. In one of the widely shared images, Prabhas can be seen smiling while watching the big screen, clearly enjoying the cinematic experience. Fans were quick to react, praising the star for opting for a public viewing despite his massive popularity. Social media posts highlighted how the superstar chose to enjoy the film like any other moviegoer, which won him admiration across fan communities.

Hyderabad: The buzz around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to grow, and it seems even industry heavyweights are not immune to its pull. Superstar Prabhas and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga were recently spotted attending a late-night screening of the Ranveer Singh-led action spectacle at a local cinema. The duo reportedly took a break from their packed schedules to catch the film in a public theatre, a move that quickly caught fans' attention online.

The spotting comes at a time when Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is dominating headlines for its phenomenal box office performance. The spy action film, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer, has crossed impressive milestones both domestically and internationally. Sacnilk reports suggest the film has already amassed over Rs 1,041 crore net in India, surpassing long-standing records and setting new benchmarks. Globally, the film is inching toward the Rs 1,650 crore mark, placing it among the top-grossing films of the year worldwide. Its sustained run, strong word of mouth, and repeat audience value have helped maintain momentum well beyond its opening weekend.

The Dhurandhar fever appears to have gripped the entire film industry, with many celebrities making time to watch the film despite their demanding schedules. Prabhas' decision to watch it in a theatre further added to the excitement, with fans celebrating the actor's grounded nature. Interestingly, this outing also comes amid ongoing buzz surrounding Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming collaboration, Spirit.

The project had earlier made headlines after reports of Deepika Padukone's exit from the film surfaced. Following her departure, Triptii Dimri was reportedly roped in to play the female lead, leading to fresh discussions about the film's casting. Despite the changes, anticipation around Spirit remains high, with the film expected to go on floors in phases and target a 2027 release.