Prabhas-Hanu: One Day to Go For Big Reveal From Rebel Star's Pan-India Film

Celebrations for Prabhas' birthday this year are all set to start a day early, with a big update from #PrabhasHanu adding to the excitement.

Celebrations for Prabhas' birthday this year are all set to start a day early, with a big update from PrabhasHanu adding to the excitement
Prabhas-Hanu Update Loading... (Photo: Film poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 21, 2025 at 2:11 PM IST

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prabhas’ birthday on October 23, fans have yet another reason to celebrate. Makers of his upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi dropped a major update yesterday, just in time for the festivities. Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series, the Pan India project unveiled its concept poster on Diwali along with the teaser: “Decryption Begins on October 22.” The timing has only heightened anticipation, suggesting a big reveal is loading a day before the Rebel Star’s birthday.

Prabhas, riding high on back-to-back blockbusters like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, is gearing up for what promises to be a massive pan-India spectacle under Hanu Raghavapudi’s direction. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar presenting, the film has already created a buzz with its first look.

The Diwali-release concept poster immediately caught attention. Amid a cluster of massive rifles, Prabhas’ silhouette stands tall like a lone battalion on the concept poster. The caption alongside the concept poster reads, “पद्मव्यूह विजयी पार्थः (He is the Partha who conquered Padma Vyuha).” Seemingly it references to Arjuna from the Mahabharata, hinting at the epic scale of the story.

The war drama also features veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Bhanu Chander in pivotal roles. Imanvi will play the female lead opposite Prabhas. There has been enormous industry buzz around the film, for it marks the first collaboration between Prabhas, Hanu Raghavapudi, and Mythri Movie Makers.

With the teaser promising a big reveal on October 22, fans are now counting down eagerly to see what the team has in store.

On the technical front, the film boasts a stellar crew. Cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee (ISC), music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, production design by Anil Vilas Jadhav, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Producers Naveen Erneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are backing the project on a grand scale under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

