ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas-Hanu: One Day to Go For Big Reveal From Rebel Star's Pan-India Film

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prabhas’ birthday on October 23, fans have yet another reason to celebrate. Makers of his upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi dropped a major update yesterday, just in time for the festivities. Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series, the Pan India project unveiled its concept poster on Diwali along with the teaser: “Decryption Begins on October 22.” The timing has only heightened anticipation, suggesting a big reveal is loading a day before the Rebel Star’s birthday.

Prabhas, riding high on back-to-back blockbusters like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, is gearing up for what promises to be a massive pan-India spectacle under Hanu Raghavapudi’s direction. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar presenting, the film has already created a buzz with its first look.

The Diwali-release concept poster immediately caught attention. Amid a cluster of massive rifles, Prabhas’ silhouette stands tall like a lone battalion on the concept poster. The caption alongside the concept poster reads, “पद्मव्यूह विजयी पार्थः (He is the Partha who conquered Padma Vyuha).” Seemingly it references to Arjuna from the Mahabharata, hinting at the epic scale of the story.