Prabhas-Hanu Titled Fauzi: Poster From Colonial-era Spectacle Out On Rebel Star's Birthday

Prabhas-Hanu Titled Fauzi: On Prabhas’ birthday, the makers of his upcoming film unveiled the title of his highly anticipated collaboration with Hanu Raghavapudi.

Prabhas-Hanu Film Titled Fauzi (Photo: Film poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 11:12 AM IST

Updated : October 23, 2025 at 11:32 AM IST

Hyderabad: Rebel Star Prabhas, who turns 46 today, gave his fans a perfect birthday gift. The title reveal of his much-awaited collaboration with Sita Ramam fame director Hanu Raghavapudi. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series, is now officially titled Fauzi.

A pre-look poster dropped yesterday, building massive buzz across social media. True to the speculation, the visuals hinted at a gripping period drama set in colonial India.

With films like Baahubali and Salaar, Prabhas didn’t just deliver the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. He built a league of his own. His name alone can turn a film announcement into a celebration. Fans wait for every glimpse and every update, and Fauzi seems no different. Soon after the title poster dropped on social media, it trended within minutes of dropping, adding to the frenzy around his birthday and the upcoming film.

The Fauzi title poster drops with a bang, instantly setting the tone for 1940s colonial India. Prabhas stares fiercely, embodying a lone soldier at the heart of the story. A burning Union Jack hints at rebellion, while the tagline, “A Battalion Who Fights Alone,” promises an epic tale of courage. The poster also features Sanskrit verses. Wishing Prabhas on his birthday, the makers concluded the post with: "The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history."

In Fauzi, Prabhas is joined by Imanvi in the lead. The film also features screen veterans Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Bhanu Chandar in pivotal roles. The film also boasts a strong technical crew that includes cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee, composer Vishal Chandrasekhar, and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Currently in production, Fauzi is set against the backdrop of 1940s India, during one of the most turbulent wartimes since 1932. More details are under wraps, but one thing is certain. Prabhas’ next promises to be a grand cinematic event that celebrates both scale and storytelling.

