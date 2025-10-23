ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas-Hanu Titled Fauzi: Poster From Colonial-era Spectacle Out On Rebel Star's Birthday

Hyderabad: Rebel Star Prabhas, who turns 46 today, gave his fans a perfect birthday gift. The title reveal of his much-awaited collaboration with Sita Ramam fame director Hanu Raghavapudi. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series, is now officially titled Fauzi.

A pre-look poster dropped yesterday, building massive buzz across social media. True to the speculation, the visuals hinted at a gripping period drama set in colonial India.

With films like Baahubali and Salaar, Prabhas didn’t just deliver the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. He built a league of his own. His name alone can turn a film announcement into a celebration. Fans wait for every glimpse and every update, and Fauzi seems no different. Soon after the title poster dropped on social media, it trended within minutes of dropping, adding to the frenzy around his birthday and the upcoming film.