Prabhas-Hanu Film: Makers Hint At Karna Connection Ahead Of Title Poster Reveal On Actor's Birthday Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Excitement is reaching fever pitch for Prabhas' upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi. Production house Mythri Movie Makers has teased a major update, hinting at a mythological layer to the patriotic war drama.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a mysterious post that read, "Karna, who is on the side of the Pandavas. #PrabhasHanu TITLE POSTER - Tomorrow @ 11.07 AM ❤‍🔥." The post immediately caught fans' attention, with the reference to Karna — a legendary Mahabharata character — sparking intense online discussion about the film's theme.

Earlier, Mythri Movie Makers had posted another cryptic teaser saying, "ONE MAN who changed the meaning of a WAR 🔥 He is called a ????? #PrabhasHanu DECRYPTION BEGINS TOMORROW 💥 TITLE TEASE - 22.10.25 @ 11.07 AM. TITLE POSTER - 23.10.25 @ 11.07 AM." The makers confirm that the official title poster will be shared on October 23, coinciding with Prabhas' birthday.

A War Drama with Mythological Roots

The Prabhas-Hanu project is said to be a large-scale pre-Independence-era patriotic war drama, blending historical fiction with mythological undertones. The Diwali concept poster had already hinted at Mahabharata-inspired themes, with the Sanskrit line "पद्मव्यूह विजयी पार्थः" (The Partha who conquered Padmavyuha) suggesting connections to Arjuna's legend.