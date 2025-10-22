Prabhas-Hanu Film: Makers Hint At Karna Connection Ahead Of Title Poster Reveal On Actor's Birthday Tomorrow
Mythri Movie Makers tease Karna-inspired theme for Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi film. Makers to share title poster on Prabhas' birthday on October 23.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Excitement is reaching fever pitch for Prabhas' upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi. Production house Mythri Movie Makers has teased a major update, hinting at a mythological layer to the patriotic war drama.
Taking to social media, the makers shared a mysterious post that read, "Karna, who is on the side of the Pandavas. #PrabhasHanu TITLE POSTER - Tomorrow @ 11.07 AM ❤🔥." The post immediately caught fans' attention, with the reference to Karna — a legendary Mahabharata character — sparking intense online discussion about the film's theme.
Earlier, Mythri Movie Makers had posted another cryptic teaser saying, "ONE MAN who changed the meaning of a WAR 🔥 He is called a ????? #PrabhasHanu DECRYPTION BEGINS TOMORROW 💥 TITLE TEASE - 22.10.25 @ 11.07 AM. TITLE POSTER - 23.10.25 @ 11.07 AM." The makers confirm that the official title poster will be shared on October 23, coinciding with Prabhas' birthday.
A War Drama with Mythological Roots
The Prabhas-Hanu project is said to be a large-scale pre-Independence-era patriotic war drama, blending historical fiction with mythological undertones. The Diwali concept poster had already hinted at Mahabharata-inspired themes, with the Sanskrit line "पद्मव्यूह विजयी पार्थः" (The Partha who conquered Padmavyuha) suggesting connections to Arjuna's legend.
Reports indicate that Prabhas plays a soldier leading a lone battalion, fighting for freedom and honour. The story will explore themes of bravery, sacrifice, and destiny, echoing the spirit of epic warriors.
Grand Team and Massive Production
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, with T-Series presenting, the film features Imanvi Esmail as the female lead. Veteran stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada play key roles.
The film's technical crew includes Sudeep Chatterjee (cinematography), Vishal Chandrasekhar (music), Anil Vilas Jadhav (production design), and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao (editing).
Reports in the media suggest the film's title could be "Fauji", as hinted earlier by actor Pradeep Ranganathan, though official confirmation is awaited. With a reported budget of Rs 400 crore, it is expected to hit theatres during Independence Day 2026.
