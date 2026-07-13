Prabhas Gives A Shoutout To Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju Teaser; Calls It 'Fantastic'
Prabhas praised Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju teaser on Instagram, calling it fantastic. Varun thanked the superstar as excitement builds for the horror comedy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 13, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: The teaser of Varun Tej's upcoming horror comedy Korean Kanakaraju has received a big boost from none other than Rebel Star Prabhas. The superstar shared the film's teaser on his Instagram Story and wished the team success, leaving Varun Tej delighted.
Sharing the teaser, Prabhas wrote, "Enjoyed the #KoreanKanakaRaju teaser... Varun looks fantastic in this one... Wishing the entire team a massive success on August 7th." Varun Tej was quick to respond to the warm gesture. Reposting Prabhas' story, he thanked the actor and wrote, "Prabhas anna! Thank you so much for doing this. Glad you liked our teaser. Love you!"
The exchange between the two stars has caught the attention of fans, adding to the excitement surrounding the film ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Korean Kanakaraju is a horror comedy that promises a mix of romance, fantasy, supernatural elements and humour. Produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments, the film features music by S. Thaman and stars Satya and Ritika Nayak alongside Varun Tej.
The teaser opens by introducing Varun Tej as Kanakaraju, a carefree young man from Penukonda in Rayalaseema. His simple life changes after he falls in love with a Korean woman. Soon, a mysterious vessel arrives from Korea, bringing supernatural forces that possess him and transform him into "Korean Kanakaraju."
One of the biggest highlights of the teaser is Varun Tej's dual appearance. In one avatar, he is a fun-loving Rayalaseema youngster who effortlessly delivers comedy, especially in scenes with Satya. In the other, he appears as a stylish Korean mob boss with a striking screen presence, giving audiences a glimpse of the film's action-packed and mysterious side.
The teaser also hints at several entertaining moments after Kanakaraju becomes possessed. Director Merlapaka Gandhi appears to have blended horror and comedy without losing the commercial appeal. The visuals are vibrant, while S. Thaman's energetic background score enhances both the spooky and humorous moments.
Ritika Nayak, who plays the Korean love interest, also makes a pleasant impression in the teaser. Meanwhile, the film's polished visuals and grand production values reflect the scale on which it has been mounted by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments.
Since its release, the teaser has generated positive reactions online, with many praising its fresh concept, Varun Tej's makeover and the unusual mix of Rayalaseema culture with Korean elements. Prabhas' public endorsement has only added to the buzz, giving the film even more visibility ahead of its release. Korean Kanakaraju is scheduled to hit theatres on August 7, 2026.