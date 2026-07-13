ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas Gives A Shoutout To Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju Teaser; Calls It 'Fantastic'

Prabhas Gives A Shoutout To Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju Teaser ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The teaser of Varun Tej's upcoming horror comedy Korean Kanakaraju has received a big boost from none other than Rebel Star Prabhas. The superstar shared the film's teaser on his Instagram Story and wished the team success, leaving Varun Tej delighted. Sharing the teaser, Prabhas wrote, "Enjoyed the #KoreanKanakaRaju teaser... Varun looks fantastic in this one... Wishing the entire team a massive success on August 7th." Varun Tej was quick to respond to the warm gesture. Reposting Prabhas' story, he thanked the actor and wrote, "Prabhas anna! Thank you so much for doing this. Glad you liked our teaser. Love you!" Prabhas Gives A Shoutout To Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju Teaser (Photo: Instagram) The exchange between the two stars has caught the attention of fans, adding to the excitement surrounding the film ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Korean Kanakaraju is a horror comedy that promises a mix of romance, fantasy, supernatural elements and humour. Produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments, the film features music by S. Thaman and stars Satya and Ritika Nayak alongside Varun Tej.