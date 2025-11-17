ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas' Fauzi Confirmed As A Two-part Saga, Reveals Director Hanu Raghavapudi

According to Hanu, the second instalment will “explore another dimension” and dive deep into India’s complex colonial past, which, he says, is filled with stories that could have turned out like fairy tales in some other reality.

This venture is special for another reason as well. It brings Prabhas, Hanu Raghavapudi and Mythri Movie Makers together for the very first time. The film is said to be a fictional recreation inspired by historical events.

Hyderabad: On Prabhas’ 46th birthday on October 23, the makers gave fans a big surprise by revealing the title of his upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauzi has already become the talk of the town. Sharing an exciting update, Hanu announced that the project will unfold in two parts. Interestingly, the second film will act as a prequel to Fauzi, and it will mark Prabhas’ much-awaited return to large-scale period dramas.

“We’re portraying one world of Prabhas in this movie, and the second installment will explore another dimension. There’s abundant material from our colonial past and stories that ended tragically but could’ve been fairy tales in another reality. I’ve also woven in a few real-life experiences that inspired me personally,” the director shared in a statement.

Touted as Mythri Movie Makers’ most ambitious film yet, Fauzi brings together Prabhas and the makers of Pushpa in what the team is calling a “union of generations.” With the tagline “The bravest tale of a soldier,” the film promises to unearth a forgotten legend of courage and heroism.

A fresh face, Imanvi Esmail, will be starring alongside Prabhas. Veteran actor Anupam Kher is also part of Fauzi while the rest of the cast is still being kept tightly under wraps. The crew, however, features some familiar names. Fauzi will feature music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, who earlier delivered the soulful score for Sita Ramam. Cinematography is handled by Sudeep Chatterjee, lyrics are penned by Krishna Kanth, and Sheetal Sharma is in charge of the costumes for this grand period saga.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was last seen in the 2024 pan-Indian blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. In 2025, he made a cameo in Kannappa and lent his voice for Mirai.

Up next, the star will be seen in The Raja Saab, releasing on January 9, 2026. He is simultaneously working on Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.