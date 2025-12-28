ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas Drops A Big Hint About The Raja Saab Climax At Film's Pre-Release Event - Watch

The event was attended by Prabhas, director Maruthi, and co-stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. While director Maruthi made headlines with his bold promise to fans, it was Prabhas' comments about the film's climax that truly stood out.

Hyderabad: The grand pre-release event of The Raja Saab was held in Hyderabad amid huge fan excitement. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role and is directed by Maruthi. It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The movie is a horror-comedy thriller and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 9 during the Sankranthi festival.

Addressing the audience, Prabhas said he was completely blown away after watching the final portion of the film. He described the climax as something that left him speechless. He praised Maruthi for designing it so powerfully and jokingly asked whether the climax was written with a pen or a machine gun. His words received thunderous applause from fans.

Director Maruthi also spoke emotionally about working with Prabhas. He praised the actor's dedication and hard work. At one point, Maruthi even promised fans that if the film disappointed even one percent, they could come and question him personally. Prabhas smiled and later hugged the director on stage, creating a heartfelt moment.

Apart from speaking about the film, Prabhas won hearts with his humility. He extended his best wishes to all the films releasing during Sankranthi 2026. Several big films, including Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and Ravi Teja's RT76, are set to clash at the box office.

Prabhas said he hopes all Sankranthi releases become blockbusters. He added that it would be great if The Raja Saab also succeeds. He spoke about respecting senior actors and said he has learned a lot from them over the years. The actor also revealed that the trailer of The Raja Saab would be released soon and promised that it would showcase the scale and span of the film.