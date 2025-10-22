ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas Birthday Special: Spirit, Kalki 2 & More - Inside The Rebel Star's Mega Line-Up For Next Two Years

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Prabhas will turn a year older on October 23, 2025, and fans across the nation are preparing for a cinematic celebration. The actor has a star-studded lineup of pan-India films in the making at different stages of production, ranging from mythological dramas and sci-fi spectacles to high-octane thrillers and horror comedies.

As he turns a year older, here's a look at his upcoming big-screen spectacles that promise to dominate the box office over the next two years.

Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi Film (Rumoured Title: Fauji)

One of the most anticipated announcements this birthday season is Prabhas's film with Hanu Raghavapudi, the director of Sita Ramam. The yet-to-be-titled project, rumoured to be called Fauji, is being described as a patriotic period action drama with a mythological undertone.

Excitement around the project reached a fever pitch when the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, teased fans with a mysterious post on social media that read: "Karna, who is on the side of the Pandavas. #PrabhasHanu TITLE POSTER - Tomorrow @ 11.07 AM."

The intriguing reference to Karna from the Mahabharata instantly sent fans into a frenzy, speculating that the story might intertwine history, mythology, and patriotism.

As per reports, the movie is set in the pre-Independence period, with Prabhas essaying the role of a soldier who is torn between duty and destiny. Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher are said to play key roles. The film, mounted on a grand scale, is expected to have Hanu Raghavapudi's emotional depth and visual splendour.

The production is well underway, and the makers are reportedly eyeing an Independence Day weekend release in 2026.

The Raja Saab

After years of larger-than-life roles, Prabhas is taking a lighter turn with The Raja Saab, a romantic horror-comedy directed by Maruthi. The film, which has endured multiple delays and production hiccups, is now in its final stages of completion.

Earlier this month, Prabhas was spotted in Greece, filming the last song sequences of the movie. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory recently revealed that the project faced several setbacks due to internal issues. He claimed that a VFX supervisor associated with the film had "extorted and threatened crew members", leading to major delays.