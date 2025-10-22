Prabhas Birthday Special: Spirit, Kalki 2 & More - Inside The Rebel Star's Mega Line-Up For Next Two Years
As Prabhas turns a year older on October 23, fans await his massive slate of pan-India films, including The Raja Saab and Kalki 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST|
Updated : October 22, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Prabhas will turn a year older on October 23, 2025, and fans across the nation are preparing for a cinematic celebration. The actor has a star-studded lineup of pan-India films in the making at different stages of production, ranging from mythological dramas and sci-fi spectacles to high-octane thrillers and horror comedies.
As he turns a year older, here's a look at his upcoming big-screen spectacles that promise to dominate the box office over the next two years.
Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi Film (Rumoured Title: Fauji)
One of the most anticipated announcements this birthday season is Prabhas's film with Hanu Raghavapudi, the director of Sita Ramam. The yet-to-be-titled project, rumoured to be called Fauji, is being described as a patriotic period action drama with a mythological undertone.
Excitement around the project reached a fever pitch when the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, teased fans with a mysterious post on social media that read: "Karna, who is on the side of the Pandavas. #PrabhasHanu TITLE POSTER - Tomorrow @ 11.07 AM."
The intriguing reference to Karna from the Mahabharata instantly sent fans into a frenzy, speculating that the story might intertwine history, mythology, and patriotism.
As per reports, the movie is set in the pre-Independence period, with Prabhas essaying the role of a soldier who is torn between duty and destiny. Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher are said to play key roles. The film, mounted on a grand scale, is expected to have Hanu Raghavapudi's emotional depth and visual splendour.
The production is well underway, and the makers are reportedly eyeing an Independence Day weekend release in 2026.
The Raja Saab
After years of larger-than-life roles, Prabhas is taking a lighter turn with The Raja Saab, a romantic horror-comedy directed by Maruthi. The film, which has endured multiple delays and production hiccups, is now in its final stages of completion.
Earlier this month, Prabhas was spotted in Greece, filming the last song sequences of the movie. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory recently revealed that the project faced several setbacks due to internal issues. He claimed that a VFX supervisor associated with the film had "extorted and threatened crew members", leading to major delays.
Despite the challenges, The Raja Saab is finally back on track. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut), and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles. It is being jointly produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.
Prabhas fans can expect to see him in an all-new avatar when The Raja Saab releases in theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranthi festivities.
Spirit
Another movie that has the fans going gaga is Spirit, an action thriller helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy and Animal. The film has had numerous delays, but the shoot is finally going to begin in February 2026.
In Spirit, Prabhas will be playing a cop, a role which will see the actor's aggressive and rugged side. The actor is said to be undergoing a body transformation in order to fit into the role. Shooting is likely to be done across Mumbai, Mexico, and Thailand, which will give the film an international flavour.
People: Donlee Donlee Donlee— nobu (@Senaapatii) November 16, 2024
Vanga: wait cheyandi.. it's worth waiting 🥵🔥💥#Prabhas #Spirit #Donleepic.twitter.com/elWlhb0o9k
If everything goes according to schedule, Spirit may be in theatres as early as mid-2026 with a gritty and emotional action experience only Vanga can offer.
Salaar: Part 2
After the thundering success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire in 2023, fans have been looking forward to news regarding Salaar 2. The second instalment, helmed by Prashanth Neel, is officially in the works, although shooting is likely to begin only after Neel completes his current commitments.
Prabhas's co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran recently assured fans that the sequel is "definitely happening". Given the massive success of the first instalment, expectations for Salaar 2 are sky-high.
Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2
After Kalki 2898 AD, director Nag Ashwin is already deep into planning its sequel, Kalki 2. The epic, which blended futuristic storytelling with mythological elements, left on a cliffhanger - and viewers can't wait to know where the story heads next.
Kalki 2's shooting will start in late 2025, and production will run for two to three years because of its extensive use of VFX and large-scale world-building. A release period of late 2026 or 2027 is being targeted.
