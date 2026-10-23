Prabhas Birthday: Fauzi New Poster Out, Glimpse To Release Soon; Kalki 2 BTS Sends 'Bhairava' Fans Into A Frenzy
On Prabhas' 47th birthday, the makers of his upcoming films, Fauzi and Kalki 2, added to the excitement by sharing promotional assets from the movies.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 23, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tollywood star Prabhas turned 47 on October 23. As fans across the globe kicked off festivities well before midnight, the makers of his upcoming films, Fauzi and Kalki 2, joined in by showering birthday love on the actor on social media platforms. Adding to fans' frenzy, team Fauzi also teased a glimpse from the film, which will be released later today.
On Prabhas' Birthday, Fauzi New Poster Out, First Glimpse Loading...
Director Hanu Raghavapudi shared a striking new poster from Prabhas’ upcoming war action drama, Fauzi, to mark the actor’s 47th birthday. Wishing the star on X, Hanu teased an upcoming video, writing: “Happy Birthday, MY FAUZI #Prabhas garu. Declassifying File Num : #25 TODAY.”
The newly released poster features a gold coin at its center displaying a portrait of Prabhas in a military uniform, surrounded by flames against the backdrop of a British flag. The coin bears the Hindi word ‘Agyataparva’ (“The Hidden Chapter”) along with the text “Most Wanted Since 1932,” heightening anticipation around the film’s storyline.
The production team also shared the poster with a message introducing the first glimpse: “Declassifying File Num : #25. 'Who is he?' - will be answered today with the video. Happy Birthday, #Fauzi.”
Prabhas is expected to portray a soldier in Fauzi, marking his return to the period drama genre. An earlier poster depicted the actor covered in blood, holding a gun on a stone, accompanied by the tagline “battalion who fights alone.”
The film marks the acting debut of Imanvi Esmail as the female lead. The ensemble cast features Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada. Planned as a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali, Fauzi is scheduled to hit theaters on December 3, 2026.
Prabhas Glimpse From Kalki 2 Sets
Simultaneously, the team behind Kalki 2 shared a video from the film's set announcing that "Bhairava is back." The clip features behind-the-scenes footage and silhouette shots of Prabhas. Celebrating the actor, the makers posted: “To the superhero of Indian Cinema… Happy Birthday to the Darling of every generation, Rebel Star #Prabhas. We are excited to embark on another epic cinematic journey with you… #Kalki2898AD.”
Global Fan Celebrations
Fans across the globe organised grand birthday events to celebrate Prabhas' birthday. In India, massive crowds gathered outside Prabhas’ residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, carrying flags and posters. A neighboring wall was covered in birthday posters as fans cheered at midnight, with some waving flags from moving trucks and others in Bhimavaram revving bike engines and using blowtorches to celebrate.
పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు ప్రభాస్ గారు 🎂🎉✨✨✨ プラバースさんお誕生日おめでとうございます🥳 昨年は念願の来日、本当に感動しました！またいつでも日本へお越しください💕 新作が公開されたらインドへ観に行きたいです☺️✨ #Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPRABHAS #JapanLovesPrabhas https://t.co/c2rOb8dvVu— ノリ🐘నొరి🪓🦖 (@baahunoli) October 22, 2026
Japanese fans posted a video wearing black and gold attire, complete with themed cakes, balloons, streamers, and T-shirts. Their post expressed fond memories of his visit to Japan and wished him a happy birthday.
At prabhas anna house 11 kuda avale appude prabhas anna house ki velli poyaru mental rebels Akkada full police lu unnaru 🤣🤣 #HappyBirthdayPRABHAS #Prabhas https://t.co/M4wMkXvmfO— konaseema🦖rebel (@konaseemarebel) October 22, 2026
A viral video showed Nigerian fans gathering outdoors, chanting slogans such as "Aluta" alongside references to Prabhas' iconic film characters like "Baahubali," "Kattappa," and "Billa," before concluding with cheers for India.
Prabhas was last seen on screen in The Raja Saab earlier this year and is currently preparing for his upcoming release, Fauzi. Apart from Kalki 2, he also has Spirit coming up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, scheduled to hit big screens on March 5, 2027.