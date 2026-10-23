ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas Birthday: Fauzi New Poster Out, Glimpse To Release Soon; Kalki 2 BTS Sends 'Bhairava' Fans Into A Frenzy

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Prabhas turned 47 on October 23. As fans across the globe kicked off festivities well before midnight, the makers of his upcoming films, Fauzi and Kalki 2, joined in by showering birthday love on the actor on social media platforms. Adding to fans' frenzy, team Fauzi also teased a glimpse from the film, which will be released later today.

On Prabhas' Birthday, Fauzi New Poster Out, First Glimpse Loading...

Director Hanu Raghavapudi shared a striking new poster from Prabhas’ upcoming war action drama, Fauzi, to mark the actor’s 47th birthday. Wishing the star on X, Hanu teased an upcoming video, writing: “Happy Birthday, MY FAUZI #Prabhas garu. Declassifying File Num : #25 TODAY.”

The newly released poster features a gold coin at its center displaying a portrait of Prabhas in a military uniform, surrounded by flames against the backdrop of a British flag. The coin bears the Hindi word ‘Agyataparva’ (“The Hidden Chapter”) along with the text “Most Wanted Since 1932,” heightening anticipation around the film’s storyline.

The production team also shared the poster with a message introducing the first glimpse: “Declassifying File Num : #25. 'Who is he?' - will be answered today with the video. Happy Birthday, #Fauzi.”

Prabhas is expected to portray a soldier in Fauzi, marking his return to the period drama genre. An earlier poster depicted the actor covered in blood, holding a gun on a stone, accompanied by the tagline “battalion who fights alone.”

The film marks the acting debut of Imanvi Esmail as the female lead. The ensemble cast features Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada. Planned as a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali, Fauzi is scheduled to hit theaters on December 3, 2026.