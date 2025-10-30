Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking: Prabhas Starrer Roars Past Rs 10 Cr, Records Biggest Opening For An Indian Re-Release
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic has crossed Rs 10 crore in global pre-sales, becoming the biggest Indian re-release ahead of its October 31 theatrical comeback.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's masterpiece has returned to theatres, but this time, it is smashing records even before release. Baahubali: The Epic, the edited version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), is set to hit theatres on Friday, October 31, and has already taken the global box office by storm with its Rs 10 crore advance bookings.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the combined pre-sales for India and overseas have pushed Baahubali: The Epic past the re-release benchmarks set by Tamil actor Vijay's Ghilli and Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's Khaleja. The film has recorded Rs 5 crore in advance bookings from India alone, with another Rs 5 crore coming from North America, making it the biggest-ever opening for any Indian re-release.
Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sathyaraj, the nearly 3-hour-45-minute one-cut version has been remastered for its theatrical comeback. Several scenes have been trimmed, and the visuals have been enhanced for a more immersive viewing experience.
The film's global release strategy is equally ambitious. Baahubali: The Epic is being re-released in over 1150 theatres worldwide. The film will be screened in over 400 theatres in the USA, 210 in the UK and Ireland, beyond 150 in the UAE and GCC regions, 144 across Australia and New Zealand, and over 100 in Southeast Asia.
With such unprecedented demand, Baahubali: The Epic is expected to break not just the re-release records but also possibly set new benchmarks for Indian cinema worldwide. Trade analysts project that the film might be the first Indian re-release to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.
