Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking: Prabhas Starrer Roars Past Rs 10 Cr, Records Biggest Opening For An Indian Re-Release

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's masterpiece has returned to theatres, but this time, it is smashing records even before release. Baahubali: The Epic, the edited version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), is set to hit theatres on Friday, October 31, and has already taken the global box office by storm with its Rs 10 crore advance bookings.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the combined pre-sales for India and overseas have pushed Baahubali: The Epic past the re-release benchmarks set by Tamil actor Vijay's Ghilli and Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's Khaleja. The film has recorded Rs 5 crore in advance bookings from India alone, with another Rs 5 crore coming from North America, making it the biggest-ever opening for any Indian re-release.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sathyaraj, the nearly 3-hour-45-minute one-cut version has been remastered for its theatrical comeback. Several scenes have been trimmed, and the visuals have been enhanced for a more immersive viewing experience.