ETV Bharat / entertainment

Post Mortem Report Submitted By Goa Medical College Confirms Nana Patekar Died Of Heart Attack

File photo of Nana Patekar ( ETV Bharat )

Panaji: The post-mortem report after the death of Nana Patekar has confirmed that the veteran actor died due to a massive heart attack. A team of doctors from Goa Medical College, Bambolim, submitted this report to the hospital administration on October 8.

According to the report, a blood clot had formed in the main artery of his heart, which caused an obstruction in the cardiac blood vessels and had finally led to his death. According to police reports, Nana had messaged a friend prior to his death complaining of severe pain, and he had gone across to check on him.

Malhar Patekar, son of renowned actor Nana Patekar pays his last respect to his father who died suddenly after complaining of severe chest pain on October 8, at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa (ETV Bharat) On October 8, Panaji police were informed around 5:30 AM that Nana Patekar had been brought dead to the Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula. Subsequently, a case of unnatural death (UD No. 62/2026) was registered at Panaji Police Station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Thereafter, Nana's body was taken to Goa Medical College Hospital in Bambolim. An inquest panchnama was conducted in the presence of witnesses and his nephew, Prasad Patekar. After viewing his father's mortal remains, his son Malhar granted permission to conduct a post-mortem on his father. A medical team comprising three senior doctors proceeded to conduct the autopsy and submitted their report clarifying the cause of death to the medical college authorities. According to information revealed during the police inquiry, Nana had sent a WhatsApp message to a family friend, Amey Naik, around 2:30 AM, informing him that he was not feeling well.