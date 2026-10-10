Post Mortem Report Submitted By Goa Medical College Confirms Nana Patekar Died Of Heart Attack
The son and nephew of the late actor Nana Patekar told the police during their investigation that they did not suspect any foul play
Published : October 10, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Panaji: The post-mortem report after the death of Nana Patekar has confirmed that the veteran actor died due to a massive heart attack. A team of doctors from Goa Medical College, Bambolim, submitted this report to the hospital administration on October 8.
According to the report, a blood clot had formed in the main artery of his heart, which caused an obstruction in the cardiac blood vessels and had finally led to his death. According to police reports, Nana had messaged a friend prior to his death complaining of severe pain, and he had gone across to check on him.
On October 8, Panaji police were informed around 5:30 AM that Nana Patekar had been brought dead to the Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula. Subsequently, a case of unnatural death (UD No. 62/2026) was registered at Panaji Police Station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
Thereafter, Nana's body was taken to Goa Medical College Hospital in Bambolim. An inquest panchnama was conducted in the presence of witnesses and his nephew, Prasad Patekar. After viewing his father's mortal remains, his son Malhar granted permission to conduct a post-mortem on his father.
A medical team comprising three senior doctors proceeded to conduct the autopsy and submitted their report clarifying the cause of death to the medical college authorities. According to information revealed during the police inquiry, Nana had sent a WhatsApp message to a family friend, Amey Naik, around 2:30 AM, informing him that he was not feeling well.
The message, however, went unanswered, after which the caretaker telephoned Naik to inform him about Nana's health situation. Naik is said to have seen the message around 3:30 AM, after which he immediately rushed to Nana's residence in Dona Paula. When he reached, he saw Nana sitting on the sofa, fully dressed. An ambulance was called, after which Naik and the caretaker rushed Nana to the hospital.
Police inquiries revealed that Nana had lost consciousness shortly after being put in the ambulance. Nana was taken to the hospital around 4:30 AM; however, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The family told the police they did not suspect any foul play.
During the investigation, the police recorded the statements of Nana's nephew, Prasad and his son, Malhar. The police stated that neither of them expressed any suspicion of foul play regarding the actor's death.
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