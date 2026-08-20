Poonam Pandey Supports Govinda After Sunita Ahuja's Remarks: 'Didn't You Know He's Such A Big Star?'
Poonam Pandey backs Govinda amid his marital controversy with Sunita Ahuja, criticising her remarks and calling Govinda a "wonderful husband".
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 20, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Poonam Pandey has come out in support of Govinda amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. The actress criticised Sunita for allegedly abusing the actor and said that she would stand by Govinda amid the recent public drama.
Poonam, who worked with Govinda in Aa Gaya Hero, was asked about the couple’s ongoing controversy. Reacting to Sunita’s comments about her husband, she said, “Gaali mat do yaar. Itne achche pati dev mile hain, tumko Govinda mila hai. Kya baat kar rahe ho? Pehle se nahi pata tha kya ke woh itne bade star hai? (Don’t abuse him. You’ve got such a wonderful husband; you’ve got Govinda. What are you talking about? Didn’t you know from the beginning that he was such a big star?)”
When asked directly if she was supporting Govinda, Poonam made her stand clear. She said, “I will support Govinda, sir. 100 per cent support karungi. Main toh unhi ko karungi, jo gaali de raha hai, unko thodi na karungi. (I will support Govinda, sir. I will support him 100 per cent. Of course, I will support him, not the person who is abusing him.)”
Poonam was also asked about Sunita’s recent ‘sugar daddy’ remark aimed at actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita had made the comment after Komal was spotted at an airport with Govinda, which led to fresh speculation about the actor’s alleged relationship with his Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja co-star.
Reacting to the controversy, Poonam said, “Yeh kuch bhi hai. Peeth peeche thodina ghum rahe the; airport pe the. (This is all nonsense. He wasn’t following her behind anyone’s back; they were at the airport.)”
The controversy comes at a time when Govinda and Sunita’s marriage has once again become a topic of public discussion. Sunita had recently questioned Govinda’s decision to spend time with Komal and criticised the actress during a media interaction.
She had said, “Beti ki umar ki ladki ko leke ghum raha hai, sharam toh aana chaiye thoda isko. Aur standard toh hona chaiye. Tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhang ke pehno. (He is roaming around with a girl young enough to be his daughter. He should be a little ashamed. There should be some standard too. Your sugar daddy is so rich, so at least wear proper clothes.)”
Govinda later responded to Sunita’s comments through a video shared on social media. Without directly naming her, he asked her to be careful with her words and said that her comments could affect his reputation. He also asked her not to interfere with his professional work.
Amid the ongoing controversy, Sunita was spotted outside a family court in Mumbai on Wednesday with their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Soon after, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha confirmed that she had gone to court to withdraw the divorce petition she had filed against the actor.
Speaking to a news agency, Sinha said, “The petition Sunita ji had filed in the court earlier; she had gone to withdraw it.” He also said that Sunita had taken the decision herself and that none of the family members wanted the marriage to end. “Govinda, Sunita, Yashvardhan, Tina, none of them wished for the divorce to take place,” he said.
Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987. The couple kept their marriage private for some time and later made it public after the birth of their daughter Tina in 1988. They also have a son, Yashvardhan.