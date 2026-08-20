ETV Bharat / entertainment

Poonam Pandey Supports Govinda After Sunita Ahuja's Remarks: 'Didn't You Know He's Such A Big Star?'

Hyderabad: Poonam Pandey has come out in support of Govinda amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. The actress criticised Sunita for allegedly abusing the actor and said that she would stand by Govinda amid the recent public drama.

Poonam, who worked with Govinda in Aa Gaya Hero, was asked about the couple’s ongoing controversy. Reacting to Sunita’s comments about her husband, she said, “Gaali mat do yaar. Itne achche pati dev mile hain, tumko Govinda mila hai. Kya baat kar rahe ho? Pehle se nahi pata tha kya ke woh itne bade star hai? (Don’t abuse him. You’ve got such a wonderful husband; you’ve got Govinda. What are you talking about? Didn’t you know from the beginning that he was such a big star?)”

When asked directly if she was supporting Govinda, Poonam made her stand clear. She said, “I will support Govinda, sir. 100 per cent support karungi. Main toh unhi ko karungi, jo gaali de raha hai, unko thodi na karungi. (I will support Govinda, sir. I will support him 100 per cent. Of course, I will support him, not the person who is abusing him.)”

Poonam was also asked about Sunita’s recent ‘sugar daddy’ remark aimed at actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita had made the comment after Komal was spotted at an airport with Govinda, which led to fresh speculation about the actor’s alleged relationship with his Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja co-star.

Reacting to the controversy, Poonam said, “Yeh kuch bhi hai. Peeth peeche thodina ghum rahe the; airport pe the. (This is all nonsense. He wasn’t following her behind anyone’s back; they were at the airport.)”