ETV Bharat / entertainment

Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Accused Of Misusing Positions; 8 CINTAA Members Resign, Upasana Singh Responds

Hyderabad: The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) is facing an internal dispute after eight elected members of its Executive Committee resigned from their posts. They alleged that President Poonam Dhillon and Senior Vice President Padmini Kolhapure misused their positions and took decisions without proper consultation. The members have also called for fresh elections.

The eight members are Hemant Pandey, Mukesh Rishi, Sahila Chadha, Hetal Parmar, Puneet Issar, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Verma and Deepak Parashar.

What have the CINTAA members alleged?

In their joint resignation letter, the eight members said they were stepping down because they believed the association was no longer following the principles of collective decision-making, consultation and constitutional governance.

They alleged that the functioning of CINTAA had become increasingly centred around Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure and some other Executive Committee members.

The members specifically accused Dhillon of taking unilateral decisions and communicating with government officials and industry bodies without the knowledge or approval of the Executive Committee.

"The President, Poonam Dhillon, has repeatedly taken unilateral decisions, issued official communications through her ID to government officials and unilaterally decided communications to industry bodies through the official CINTAA ID, and represented the Association in public and with other government, quasi-judicial and industry bodies without the knowledge, consultation, and/or approval of the Executive Committee, thereby nullifying the principle of collective responsibility," the letter stated.

The resigning members also alleged that Dhillon and Kolhapure had visited government offices with privately hired lawyers who were allegedly introduced as CINTAA lawyers without approval from the Executive Committee.