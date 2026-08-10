Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Accused Of Misusing Positions; 8 CINTAA Members Resign, Upasana Singh Responds
Eight CINTAA members resign, alleging Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure misused their positions and bypassed due process, while Upasana Singh addresses the complaints.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 10, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) is facing an internal dispute after eight elected members of its Executive Committee resigned from their posts. They alleged that President Poonam Dhillon and Senior Vice President Padmini Kolhapure misused their positions and took decisions without proper consultation. The members have also called for fresh elections.
The eight members are Hemant Pandey, Mukesh Rishi, Sahila Chadha, Hetal Parmar, Puneet Issar, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Verma and Deepak Parashar.
What have the CINTAA members alleged?
In their joint resignation letter, the eight members said they were stepping down because they believed the association was no longer following the principles of collective decision-making, consultation and constitutional governance.
They alleged that the functioning of CINTAA had become increasingly centred around Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure and some other Executive Committee members.
The members specifically accused Dhillon of taking unilateral decisions and communicating with government officials and industry bodies without the knowledge or approval of the Executive Committee.
"The President, Poonam Dhillon, has repeatedly taken unilateral decisions, issued official communications through her ID to government officials and unilaterally decided communications to industry bodies through the official CINTAA ID, and represented the Association in public and with other government, quasi-judicial and industry bodies without the knowledge, consultation, and/or approval of the Executive Committee, thereby nullifying the principle of collective responsibility," the letter stated.
The resigning members also alleged that Dhillon and Kolhapure had visited government offices with privately hired lawyers who were allegedly introduced as CINTAA lawyers without approval from the Executive Committee.
Upasana Singh reacts to CINTAA members’ resignations
CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh confirmed that 11 members had resigned, including eight elected Executive Committee members. According to Singh, the eight members also submitted complaints explaining their reasons for resigning.
"Out of our 11 members, eight elected members have resigned and submitted their resignations to me. They have also submitted their complaints, stating that Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon are misusing their positions," Singh told a news agency.
Singh also questioned the use of personal email IDs for official communication. She said that official correspondence should be sent through the association’s official email system to ensure transparency and maintain proper records.
"When a mail has to be sent to any organisation, we cannot send it through our personal mail ID if we want to send it officially. This is the same everywhere. Here, Poonam ji sends her personal mail ID to the organisations and asks them to send it to her. She gains no benefit from it, but there is no transparency," Singh said.
CINTAA clarifies association has not been dissolved
Meanwhile, CINTAA has rejected reports suggesting that its Executive Committee has been dissolved following the resignations. Advocate Suvigya Vidyarthi, speaking on behalf of CINTAA, said the reports were incorrect and claimed that the association continues to function as per its Constitution.
"The version which has been circulating that the EC of CINTAA is dissolved is totally wrong, misconceived and lacks any judicial sanctity. As per the Constitution of CINTAA, the EC shall dissolve only when more than 50% of the elected members of the EC resign, which is not the case at hand. Also, as per the Constitution, new members have been inducted in their place who were next in line by the voting count."
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