ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pooja Bhatt Calls Alia An 'Upgraded Version' Of Herself, Says Raha Has Natural Star Quality

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt spoke warmly about her half-sister, actor Alia Bhatt and praised her for the way she has built her career in Bollywood. Calling Alia an “upgraded version” of herself, Pooja said the younger actor understands the industry far better and has made smart decisions at every stage of her journey.

Alia, who entered Bollywood with Student of the Year, has today become one of the most celebrated actors in the country with performances in films like Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab and Gangubai Kathiawadi. While discussing Alia’s success, Pooja said that the actor has qualities she herself never had during her time in the industry.

Reacting to comparisons between them, Pooja explained that every actor belongs to a different phase of cinema and works differently. She shared that while she enjoyed her own popularity and fan following during the 1990s, Alia has found her own space in today’s generation and knows exactly how to handle fame and opportunities.

“She is very astute. That game you are meant to play, she knows how to play it, and she does it marvellously,” Pooja said while appreciating Alia’s understanding of the film business. She also praised her commitment towards acting and said Alia puts in a lot of effort before stepping onto the set.