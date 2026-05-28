Pooja Bhatt Calls Alia An 'Upgraded Version' Of Herself, Says Raha Has Natural Star Quality
Pooja Bhatt praised Alia Bhatt as an "upgraded version" of herself and said little Raha Kapoor already has star quality.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 28, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt spoke warmly about her half-sister, actor Alia Bhatt and praised her for the way she has built her career in Bollywood. Calling Alia an “upgraded version” of herself, Pooja said the younger actor understands the industry far better and has made smart decisions at every stage of her journey.
Alia, who entered Bollywood with Student of the Year, has today become one of the most celebrated actors in the country with performances in films like Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab and Gangubai Kathiawadi. While discussing Alia’s success, Pooja said that the actor has qualities she herself never had during her time in the industry.
Reacting to comparisons between them, Pooja explained that every actor belongs to a different phase of cinema and works differently. She shared that while she enjoyed her own popularity and fan following during the 1990s, Alia has found her own space in today’s generation and knows exactly how to handle fame and opportunities.
“She is very astute. That game you are meant to play, she knows how to play it, and she does it marvellously,” Pooja said while appreciating Alia’s understanding of the film business. She also praised her commitment towards acting and said Alia puts in a lot of effort before stepping onto the set.
Talking further about her sister, Pooja compared Alia to a newer and better version of herself. Using a funny example, she said people always upgrade to phones with more features, and in the same way, she sees Alia as someone who has improved on everything she could not do herself.
Pooja also spoke about Alia and her daughter, Raha, and said the little girl already has a natural screen presence. According to her, Raha instantly becomes the centre of attention wherever she goes.
“I think she is born to be one,” Pooja said while hinting that Raha may grow up to join films someday. She added that everyone’s eyes automatically turn towards the child whenever she enters a room because of her charm and spark.
On the professional front, Alia is now gearing up for the release of Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The action thriller also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, and is part of the Yash Raj Films spy universe. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 10.
Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and is expected to release in January 2027.