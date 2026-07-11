ETV Bharat / entertainment

Political Action-Film ‘Jana Nayagan’ Poster Out

Chennai: KVN Productions, which is bankrolling Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's ‘Jana Nayagan,’ on Saturday released a poster of the much-awaited film. The production house, in a post on X, also said that the film has been issued an ‘A’ censor certificate and welcomed fans to cinemas to view the movie, saying, “See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis (male, female friends).”

The film, directed by noted filmmaker H Vinoth, is expected to be released in theatres on July 24, 2026, after a long-drawn-out battle with certifying authorities, allegedly in connection with some portions of the film's content. The film features a prominent ensemble cast, such as Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.