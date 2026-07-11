ETV Bharat / entertainment

Political Action-Film ‘Jana Nayagan’ Poster Out

The movie Jana Nayagan, directed by noted filmmaker H Vinoth, is expected to be released in theatres on July 24, 2026

Jana Nayagan Poster
KVN Productions reveals the poster of Jana Nayagan (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 11, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: KVN Productions, which is bankrolling Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's ‘Jana Nayagan,’ on Saturday released a poster of the much-awaited film. The production house, in a post on X, also said that the film has been issued an ‘A’ censor certificate and welcomed fans to cinemas to view the movie, saying, “See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis (male, female friends).”

The film, directed by noted filmmaker H Vinoth, is expected to be released in theatres on July 24, 2026, after a long-drawn-out battle with certifying authorities, allegedly in connection with some portions of the film's content. The film features a prominent ensemble cast, such as Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.

‘Jana Nayagan’ is said to be based on Anil Ravipudi's ‘Bhagavanth Kesari,’ though the makers have neither confirmed nor denied this. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.

A source from the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors' Association had said the film will likely be screened in about 1,000 theatres in Tamil Nadu. Vinoth is known for works such as ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, ‘Nerkonda Paarvai ’, and so on.

Also Read

  1. Vijay's Jana Nayagan Gets 'A' Certificate; Film To Release On THIS Date
  2. Vijay's Final Film Jana Nayagan Gets CBFC Clearance; Certificate To Be Issued Shortly
  3. Is Vijay's Jana Nayagan Finally Releasing On June 19? Ticket Booking Apps Spark Buzz

TAGGED:

VIJAY FILM JANA NAYAGAN
H VINOTH
JANA NAYAGAN POSTER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.