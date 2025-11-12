ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pluribus: All You Need To Know About Rhea Seehorn's Series That Will Make You Question Reality

Hyderabad: Pluribus is a new science fiction show from Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. It stars Rhea Seehorn, who worked with Gilligan before, and once again she gives an amazing performance. The show is streaming on Apple TV and has already been praised as one of the smartest and most emotional shows of the year.

The Plot

The story takes place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The world has changed after a strange signal from space caused a virus to spread across the planet. The infection links everyone's minds together, creating one big, peaceful, and happy hive mind called "the Others." For most people, life becomes perfect, no anger, no fear, no sadness.

But one woman, Carol Sturka (played by Seehorn), is different. She is one of only thirteen people who are immune. She can't feel what the others feel. As the rest of the world becomes one, Carol must figure out what really happened and if happiness without choice is worth the cost.

Episode Count