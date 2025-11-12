Pluribus: All You Need To Know About Rhea Seehorn's Series That Will Make You Question Reality
Vince Gilligan's Pluribus is a gripping sci-fi thriller about a world united by a forced happiness virus except one woman.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 12, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pluribus is a new science fiction show from Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. It stars Rhea Seehorn, who worked with Gilligan before, and once again she gives an amazing performance. The show is streaming on Apple TV and has already been praised as one of the smartest and most emotional shows of the year.
The Plot
The story takes place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The world has changed after a strange signal from space caused a virus to spread across the planet. The infection links everyone's minds together, creating one big, peaceful, and happy hive mind called "the Others." For most people, life becomes perfect, no anger, no fear, no sadness.
But one woman, Carol Sturka (played by Seehorn), is different. She is one of only thirteen people who are immune. She can't feel what the others feel. As the rest of the world becomes one, Carol must figure out what really happened and if happiness without choice is worth the cost.
Episode Count
The first two episodes, We Is Us and Pirate Lady, premiered on November 7, 2025. The show's first season has nine episodes in total with two already out. Apple has now ordered a second one. Each week, new secrets about the virus and Carol's role in the future of humanity will be revealed.
What Critics Have To Say
Critics have loved Pluribus since its debut. It currently has a perfect 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 87 rating on Metacritic. Reviewers acknowledge that the series is exhilarating and intelligent, elegantly weaving deep ideas into emotional storytelling. Many have singled out Vince Gilligan's writing and specifically praised Rhea Seehorn's performance, calling her "the heart of the show".
More About The Series
Pluribus isn't just a sci-fi story though, it's a cautionary tale, a warning of what may happen when humans stop thinking for themselves to pursue comfort. It also raises foundational questions about happiness, freedom, and the nature of being human. As technology and artificial intelligence increasingly determine our feelings and decision making, Pluribus helps us to consider why emotions and free thought continue to matter.
Read More