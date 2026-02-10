ETV Bharat / entertainment

Planning A Romantic Night? Stream These K-Dramas On Netflix This Valentine's Day

Planning A Romantic Night? Stream These K-Dramas On Netflix This Valentine's Day ( Photo: Series Poster )

Hyderabad: What better time to take things slow, plan a romantic date, and enjoy stories that appreciate the beauty of love? If you and your special someone are looking for something romantic but with significant content to watch together, Korean dramas are the way to go! From sweet office romances to fantasy love stories, here are Korean dramas that you can watch to make the most of your Valentine's Day: Can This Love Be Translated? Starring: Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung, Sota Fukushi, Choi Woo-sung, Lee Yi-dam Directed by Yoo Young-eun, the series depicts the relationship between a multilingual interpreter and a top actress. The story revolves around a genius interpreter, Joo Ho-jin, who can speak many languages but struggles to understand love. He reunites with rising star actress Cha Mu-hee during an international interview after first meeting her years earlier in Japan. When Mu-hee joins a global dating reality show with a Japanese actor, Ho-jin is hired as their interpreter. His uptight personality conflicts with Mu-hee's free-spirited personality. He is struggling to find direction as he travels and works alongside Mu-hee. Eventually, he begins to have feelings for her, but he is unaware of how to express these emotions. King The Land Starring: Lee Jun-ho, Im Yoon-ah, Son Byong-ho, Ahn Se-ha, Go Won-hee, Kim Ga-eun