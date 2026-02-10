Planning A Romantic Night? Stream These K-Dramas On Netflix This Valentine's Day
A Valentine's Day watchlist of romantic Korean dramas on Netflix, featuring sweet, funny and emotional love stories perfect for couples planning a cosy date night.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 10, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: What better time to take things slow, plan a romantic date, and enjoy stories that appreciate the beauty of love? If you and your special someone are looking for something romantic but with significant content to watch together, Korean dramas are the way to go! From sweet office romances to fantasy love stories, here are Korean dramas that you can watch to make the most of your Valentine's Day:
Can This Love Be Translated?
Starring: Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung, Sota Fukushi, Choi Woo-sung, Lee Yi-dam
Directed by Yoo Young-eun, the series depicts the relationship between a multilingual interpreter and a top actress. The story revolves around a genius interpreter, Joo Ho-jin, who can speak many languages but struggles to understand love. He reunites with rising star actress Cha Mu-hee during an international interview after first meeting her years earlier in Japan. When Mu-hee joins a global dating reality show with a Japanese actor, Ho-jin is hired as their interpreter. His uptight personality conflicts with Mu-hee's free-spirited personality. He is struggling to find direction as he travels and works alongside Mu-hee. Eventually, he begins to have feelings for her, but he is unaware of how to express these emotions.
King The Land
Starring: Lee Jun-ho, Im Yoon-ah, Son Byong-ho, Ahn Se-ha, Go Won-hee, Kim Ga-eun
King The Land is about Gu Won, the rich heir to a big luxury hotel company, who gets caught in a family fight over inheritance. He meets Cheon Sa-rang, a cheerful hotel employee who always has a smile on her face. Their lives cross at the hotel, and her bright personality slowly affects his serious world as they grow closer.
Genie, Make A Wish
Starring: Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun-jin, Noh Sang-hyun, Ko Kyu-pil, Lee Joo-young
Genie, Make A Wish follows Iblis, a genie who is freed after being trapped in a lamp for 983 years. He believes a woman named Ka-young caused his imprisonment in a past life and wants revenge. Ka-young, raised under strict control and struggling with emotional issues, lives a dull and lonely life. When they meet, everything changes. Iblis gives her three wishes, but their journey together is full of fights, surprises and funny moments as they affect each other in unexpected ways.
Business Proposal
Starring: Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, Seol In-ah
Directed by Park Seon-ho and written by Han Seol-hee and Hong Bo-hee, Business Proposal is based on the web novel of the same name written by HaeHwa. The series revolves around the life of Shin Ha-ri, an employee who agrees to go on a blind date in place of her friend, but finds out that her date is actually her boss.
My Demon
Starring: Kim You-jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang-yi, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Hye-joo
My Demon tells the story of Do Do-hee, a rich and confident heiress, and Jeong Gu-won, a carefree demon who suddenly loses his powers. The two enter a contract marriage to help each other with their problems. At first, their relationship is just an agreement, but they slowly fall in love. However, they soon realise their growing romance could put both of them in danger.
READ MORE