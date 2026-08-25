Phool Aur Kaante Director Kuku Kohli Dies At 77
Kohli worked under Raj Kapoor and other filmmakers before making his directorial debut with "Phool Aur Kaante", which also marked the beginning of Devgn's career.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 11:37 PM IST
Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, whose 1991 film "Phool Aur Kaante" launched Ajay Devgn's Bollywood career, died on Tuesday following a massive heart attack. He was 77.
"He was feeling uncomfortable and hence was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital yesterday. He passed away due to a massive heart attack around 4:30 pm," Kohli's filmmaker friend Ashoke Pandit told PTI.
Kohli, whose real name was Avtar Kohli, worked under Raj Kapoor and other filmmakers before making his directorial debut with "Phool Aur Kaante", which also marked the beginning of Devgn's career in the industry.
He then went on to direct films such as "Kohrram", "Suhaag", "Haqeeqat", "Anari No.1", "Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa" and "Woh Tera Naam Tha". He is survived by his actor wife Aruna Arani and two daughters from a previous marriage.
The last rites will be held on Wednesday at the Oshwira crematorium.
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