ETV Bharat / entertainment

Phool Aur Kaante Director Kuku Kohli Dies At 77

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, whose 1991 film "Phool Aur Kaante" launched Ajay Devgn's Bollywood career, died on Tuesday following a massive heart attack. He was 77.

"He was feeling uncomfortable and hence was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital yesterday. He passed away due to a massive heart attack around 4:30 pm," Kohli's filmmaker friend Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

Kohli, whose real name was Avtar Kohli, worked under Raj Kapoor and other filmmakers before making his directorial debut with "Phool Aur Kaante", which also marked the beginning of Devgn's career in the industry.